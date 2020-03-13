SC public health officials identify 13th coronavirus case as officials try to prevent spread

Officials continued to move forward Friday with plans designed to prevent the new coronavirus' spread through South Carolina and curtail the negative economic impact.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency at 5 p.m. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a 13th presumptive, positive case of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the virus.

The new case was identified in Camden, which has emerged as a major center of the South Carolina outbreak. Nine out of the state's 13 cases were identified in Kershaw County where the city is located.

McMaster's emergency declaration closed schools in Lexington and Kershaw counties, triggered the state's anti-price gouging laws and suspended jail and prison visitations.

Local officials and private organizers were already calling off gatherings in a bid ease the pandemic's impact on residents.

Friday also saw President Donald Trump declare a national emergency.

So far, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 123 tests, of which 110 came back negative for the virus, according to the agency. Six cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sole Charleston County patient has self-isolated, DHEC said. Officials are monitoring one case in Spartanburg and two in Lancaster, along with the nine-person hotspot in Kershaw County.

Amid the concerns on Friday, Charleston's Cooper River Bridge Run was postponed until Aug. 1.

The 42-year-old race is the largest participation sporting event in South Carolina and has never before been postponed or canceled.

Summerville's annual Flowertown Festival was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the virus.

“While we understand the impact, the safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks,” spokeswoman Erin Roach said.

The festival is one of the largest events in the South Carolina, averaging around 200,000 attendees each year.

Charleston police are putting an "Alternative Call for Service Plan" in place to try and limit contacts for its employees amid concerns over the virus, said Charles Francis, an agency spokesman.

"Until further notice, officers may respond to complaints of nonviolent incidents that have occurred in the past with a telephone call to the complainant," Francis said. "Incident reports can still be written and follow-up investigations, where necessary, will still occur."

Residents should still call 911 in an emergency and call 843-743-7200 for non-emergency matters.

The department has put guidelines in place for its officers including extra gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for officers. Police officials have directed officers to thoroughly disinfect their work stations, vehicles and surroundings; stay home when sick; and wear proper personal protective equipment, especially when interacting with someone exhibiting symptoms like sneezing or coughing.

As South Carolina authorities insist there's no reason to panic, local officials and event coordinators are preparing strategies in case of the virus' spread.

Harris Teeter placed a three-item limit on some products Friday, including toilet paper, water, pasta, canned meat, and medications for cold, flu and allergy.

Several utilities in South Carolina are giving customers a break if they fall behind on their monthly bills, ensuring any financial distress caused the novel coronavirus won't limit people's access gas, water and electricity.

But other utility providers say they've yet to decide if they will forgo shutting off services if people's finances are damaged by the public health response to COVID-19.

"If washing your hands is the most protective thing we can do, why would we take away the water?" said Clay Duffie, the general manage for Mount Pleasant Waterworks. "We always want to protect public health."

Fort Jackson in Columbia canceled basic combat training graduations Thursday night until at least April 30.

"I could not with a clear conscience, allow family members to travel from around the country ... to potentially put themselves or their soldiers at risk," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., the base commander, said in a Thursday night statement.

Court officials in the Palmetto State also took action, all but closing Richland County Courthouse after concerns arose over a person who may have had indirect contact with the virus.

S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued multiple orders Thursday and Friday directing county-level, family, summary and magistrate courts to take precautions and other measures.

Around the state, some court officials moved to postpone jury trials and put other measures in place aimed at limiting exposure to the virus.

Andrew Brown and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.