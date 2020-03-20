SC public health officials announce 45 new coronavirus cases bringing state total to 125

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 45 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

As of the last update, there were 125 cases in 25 counties, state officials said.

"The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase."

Bell said DHEC is working "around the clock" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As the number of cases rises, institutions are closing locations and cancelling events in hopes of slowing COVID-19's spread.

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirmed Friday that a fifth patient had tested positive for the illness.

The patient used Roper's telehealth screening system and was identified as a candidate for further testing, officials said. Their COVID-19 test results came back positive Friday afternoon and the patient is quarantined at home.

Among the limitations on gatherings is Lexington Medical Center's ban on visitors, which went into effect Friday morning.

A single adult visitor may be present for patients in the obstetric, pediatric, newborn and special care nursery units, and for any deaths, the hospital said.

No patients suspected of having COVID-19 will be allowed visitors.

A Marine stationed at a base in Beaufort also tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the second case at a military installation in the Palmetto State.

The service member is connected to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after returning from leave in California, according to a statement from the base.

"As directed by healthcare professionals, the Marine is in isolation at their residence and will receive follow-on medical assessment," according to the statement.

Sullivan's Island town officials voted to restrict beach access. According to an ordinance, the beach will be closed to residents and visitors from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until May 21, unless the order is withdrawn by town officials.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday afternoon that he's asked SLED and local law enforcement officers to "disperse crowds" on beaches. Many beaches had already restricted public access.

The Charleston County Public Library said on Friday morning that it would be unable to reopen branches on March 31, as initially planned. It will remain closed indefinitely, while waiving late fines and expanding online services.

“We are taking this day-by-day and evaluating our operational capacity while children are out of school and as CDC guidelines continue evolving," Director Angela Craig said in a statement. "As soon as we are ready to reopen our doors, we will announce the date.”

Nine Charleston County parks were shuttered overnight, and the county Park and Recreation Commission canceled all programs until May 10.

The closures include Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Folly Beach County Park, Folly Beach Pier, Isle of Palms County Park, James Island County Park, Johns Island County Park, Kiawah Beachwalker Park — McLeod Plantation Historic Site, Mount Pleasant Pier — Palmetto Islands County Park and SK8 Charleston — Wannamaker County Park.

The city suspended many nonessential services, including pickup for curbside debris. It will run rubbish collection as usual, and the county will continue recycling collection.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the city has taken a number of significant steps since the coronavirus threat resonated in China and Italy.

He said some city personnel will be reassigned to address needs and city council is considering a bridge loan proposal for small businesses that have had to shut down because of coronavirus.

Tecklenburg urges residents to stay home and limit trips out; if you develop symptoms, self-quarantine and get on lists with hospitals for testing; and, to not hoard groceries.

“There is no circumstance we foresee to close grocery stores,” Tecklenburg said.

Next week, trash that goes in green trash bins will be collected. Bulky items and tree clippings will not be picked up.

In Columbia, city council members approved a $6 million economic plan they hope will help small businesses, nonprofits and bolster public safety.