SC public health authorities report second day of low coronavirus cases, tests

South Carolina public health authorities reported a second day of low coronavirus case numbers following Labor Day weekend — a figure that may be skewed by diminished testing.

Just 1,744 tests came back to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday, state data shows. The figure is lower than Tuesday, when the results of 2,993 tests were reported.

Authorities continue to emphasize wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 250

Total cases in S.C.: 124,097

New deaths reported: 29

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,800

Hospitalized patients: 801

Percent of positive tests: 14.3

Total tests in S.C.: 1,083,009

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County reported the most cases with 30, DHEC said. Greenville County had 26 and Horry had 25.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 15 new cases, Berkeley had five and Dorchester had six, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Of the 29 deaths reported Wednesday, 23 were patients aged 65 and older, four were 35 to 64 years old and two were 18 to 34 years old, DHEC said.

Hospitalizations

Out of 801 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Wednesday, DHEC said 224 were in intensive case and 133 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Although South Carolina's daily case numbers are low, the percentage of positive daily tests, 14.3, remains high, showing that disease activity remains high.

Seeing a sustained drop in the percent positive — lower than 2 percent for two weeks — would be a sign that coronavirus activity is being brought under control.

And even then, precautions like mask wearing and some social distancing may still be necessary to keep the virus at bay.