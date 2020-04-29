SC private schools brace for coronavirus-related revenue loss, potential enrollment drop

Private and independent schools across South Carolina are bracing for millions of dollars in losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Survey responses collected from some 135 private schools across the state show an estimated $33.6 million combined financial impact on enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, not including the 200 or so other private or independent schools that did not provide estimates.

S.C. Independent School Association Executive Director Spencer Jordan emphasized that the revenue projections address the potential worst-case scenario for private and independent schools. Still, he said, it’s best to plan for the worst and hope for the best.

Private schools rely on tuition revenue to operate, Jordan said. But the potential lasting effects of an economic recession means that some private schools could see a 10 percent to 20 percent overall drop in enrollment next school year, a potentially devastating decline for schools with already tight budgets.

“There are some schools … that are much more financially viable than others and certainly could weather a storm like this better than others. And there are some that struggle desperately,” Jordan said.

Some private schools still remain optimistic.

"We right now are not seeing any indication that we're going to experience an enrollment drop next year," said Mason Preparatory Head of School Erik Kreutner. "We're remaining optimistic, although there is a lot of economic uncertainty out there."

Around 20 percent of independent school students rely on some form of needs-based tuition assistance. Personal finance concerns and school-level budget crunches mean that these families might opt to instead send their students to public schools in an attempt to save money. This could ultimately result in a projected $31 million to $100 million impact on state and local school districts' budgets.

“Independent school is about choice and sacrificing your dollars to send your child to an independent school. And in that, these parents have got to make critical choices, especially if they've been laid off,” Jordan said.

As a result, Mason Preparatory is evaluating potential plans to offer more financial assistance to students in need next school year, something many independent schools across South Carolina are considering, Kreutner said.

Survey results Results of the survey of 157 private and independent schools in South Carolina: $33.6 million: Estimated financial impact on enrollment for the 2020-21 school year (135 schools provided data). $19.7 million: Estimated financial loss for the 2019-20 school year (145 schools provided data). $31 million to $100 million: Estimated impact on state and local public school districts' budgets. 89 schools: Number that applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. 10 schools: Number that have laid off administration workers. 11 schools: Number that have furloughed faculty. 31 schools: Number that have laid off staff workers. SOURCE: S.C. Independent School Association, S.C. Association of Christian Schools, Palmetto Association of Independent Schools, Diocese of Charleston

Making things harder: The pandemic has already taken a toll on schools’ finances. Collectively, the 145 schools that submitted survey responses estimated around $19.7 million in losses for the 2019-20 school year alone.

That loss comes from nonpayment of tuition, loss of revenue from school lunches, academic fees and athletic revenue, Jordan said, but the biggest impact likely comes from schools’ inability to fundraise as they normally would.

This includes large-scale public gatherings and events that schools usually host around this time of year, Jordan said.

“For some of our schools, that is the lifeblood of their operations,” he said.

More than 50 schools across the state reported that they’ve been forced to lay off or furlough employees, said Michael Acquilano, the accelerateSC spokesman for non-public schools.

An additional 40 or so more schools answered “not yet” to some combination of administrative, faculty or staff job cuts. Nearly 90 schools have applied for federal loan forgiveness programs in order to keep faculty and staff on the payroll.

At Pinewood Preparatory School, a pre-K through 12th grade private school in Summerville, school leaders made the decision to not eliminate positions this school year, said Head of School Dan Seiden.

Seiden estimated the school has lost somewhere around a few hundred thousand dollars in revenue this school year as the result of the pandemic, mostly from after school child care and meal services.

The school is still taking precautions, including halting staff raises next year.

Still, Seiden said, Pinewood Prep isn’t forecasting a steep decline in enrollment next year. In fact, he’s optimistic that the school could see higher than average new student admissions in the fall.

“What we’re hearing time and time again is the reality that families are telling us ... that their schools have failed them, point blank and provided insufficient guidance, instruction, support and communication,” he said.

As a result, he expects that Pinewood could see some sort of a “summer surge” in student enrollment.

One space where the school does expect to see a drop in enrollment is from its international students, who paid somewhere around $19,000 in tuition for the 2019-20 school year, according to the school’s website.

Fortunately, he said, the school isn't dependent on international student tuition revenue to operate. Also a benefit: some families have stepped up and made donations to help offset some of the pandemic's financial impact.

"I really do feel like the knee-jerk reaction is to suggest that it is going to be all doom and gloom," he said. "If you're really really rock solid on your mission and your product and your value proposition, we’re kind of standing here, looking around and saying, 'Maybe we’re the optimist here, but we actually think there’s a potential for a boomerang effect.'"

Still, for many private and independent schools, fall enrollment and the resulting effect it will have on revenue remains largely uncertain. Most schools will have a clearer picture of what enrollment might look like by early June.