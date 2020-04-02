SC prisons seek emergency help to hire officers amid coronavirus, high unemployment

The South Carolina Department of Corrections plans to hire an outside company to help it recruit more officers to work at its prisons as it tries to address the agency’s chronic understaffing.

An emergency notice, issued by the department on March 26, said it was short by almost 900 officers and didn't have the staff to handle recruiting new job candidates as the novel coronavirus sweeps across the state.

“We’re planning for people to possibly be out for significant amounts of times because of this pandemic,” said Corrections Director Bryan Stirling. “We want to be proactive and not reactive.”

To address this, the agency plans to hire a company called Markstein, which has helped the Alabama and Maryland state prison systems, according to the notice. Stirling said the company will help the department with targeted advertising and recruitment efforts.

Markstein, which has offices in Alabama and Washington, D.C., calls itself “an integrated marketing communications agency.” The company is prepared to start work within 48 hours and immediately begin recruiting, the notice said, but the agreement will not be finalized until April 9.

Stirling said the cost of the contract, which runs through June 30, is about $200,000.

The Department of Corrections has struggled to fill officer positions for years, an issue made more difficult as the state’s unemployment rate fell. The high stress and low state-funded pay was not as appealing as more desirable job opportunities created by an expanding statewide economy.

Now, unemployment is soaring due to the virus. Stirling said the prisons agency could quickly get some of the unemployed back to work, but doesn't have the capacity to reach out and recruit them due its present staffing limitations.

The average salary for an officer is $35,000, up more than $8,000 since 2014, according to the department.

A lack of correctional officers to enforce even basic security at the prisons was a key contributor to the April 15, 2018, deadly melee at Lee Correctional Institution, an investigation by The Post and Courier found.

Seven men died in the fighting, which was the deadliest explosion of U.S. prison violence in 25 years. Assaults and fatalities have also occurred at other prisons in recent years.

Stirling said the department can’t wait to fill positions because the coronavirus could cause staff members to miss weeks of work, exacerbating the agency’s vacancies.

“If it grows, then it’s going to be a problem, so we’re trying to get ahead of that,” he said.

As of Wednesday, four Corrections Department staff had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency. No inmates have tested positive for the virus.