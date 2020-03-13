SC prisons and jails responding to coronavirus by screening inmates and restricting visits

Officials at South Carolina's prisons and jails are taking aggressive measures to screen inmates for the new coronavirus and restrict visitations, amid concerns that their populations are vulnerable to the disease.

The state's Department of Corrections announced Thursday night that it was suspending visitations for 30 days at its institutions and will not allow volunteers from Kershaw County into any of them, during that time.

Of the state’s 12 presumed or confirmed cases, eight have come out of Kershaw, state health officials said. Two more are from neighboring Lancaster County.

Prison officials are also checking all new, and sick, inmates for symptoms, said prisons spokeswoman Chrysti Shain.

The agency has kits to test inmates and a quarantine plan in place if someone has symptoms and is tested, Shain said. She declined to release the department's plan due to security concerns but said that any inmates suspected of having the coronavirus would be tested, put in isolation and monitored for 14 days.

Any prisons staff suspected of having the disease would be sent home and any inmate or staff members who came into contact with the person would be isolated and monitored.

The agency is encouraging its more than 18,000 inmates at its 21 institutions to wash their hands frequently. Hand sanitizer is available in living units and common areas, Shain said.

People in prisons and jails are at risk from outbreaks of contagious illnesses because they are housed in close quarters and are often in poor health, Shirene Hansotia, criminal justice policy and legal counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, said in a statement.

She said it is critical for prison and jail staff to take measures that include providing hand-washing and cleaning supplies, screening people with symptoms and caring for anyone who is infected.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she would not recommend widespread testing in prisons or on a large number of people who do not have symptoms.

The COVID-19 virus can cause fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people have mild symptoms but some have developed severe conditions, which can be fatal.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, a pandemic.

Jails in the Lowcountry are also taking measures to screen inmates.

In Charleston County, jail officials are asking newly-admitted inmates about their symptoms and any travel outside of the country, according to a response plan obtained from the Sheriff's Office. If anyone has symptoms they will be moved to the jail's medical unit.

Inmates with symptoms will be isolated and required to wear masks when they are out of their cells, the plan said.

People being booked into the Dorchester County jail will also be asked questions about their travel and if they had any contact with people exposed to COVID-19, Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said.

Inmates will also have their temperature taken before completing the booking process.

If an inmate is suspected to have the coronavirus, or tests positive for it, he will be put into a cell that does not allow air to leave the room, Carson said.

The Corrections Department, and the Dorchester and Charleston jails, are also increasing cleaning efforts and protections for staff who are interacting with inmates.

On Thursday, officials at the Berkeley County jail were not screening newly-admitted inmates for symptoms, said spokesman Maj. Jeremy Baker.

The jail has ordered extra soap for inmates and adjusted cleaning and laundry schedules, Baker said.

If an inmate does have symptoms of the coronavirus, they would be quarantined.