SC preparing to remove coronavirus restrictions, reopen businesses: 'End is in sight'

South Carolina is almost ready to get back to business as usual after a month of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Henry McMaster did not offer a firm date for lifting a stay-at-home order or reopening nonessential businesses, but he and other state officials gave signs Thursday that they were ready for a return to normalcy.

Cases appear to be slowing, a top state health official said. Major manufacturers plan on reopening next month with new supplies arriving, the state’s commerce chief said. And a task force is being formed to help restart the economy, the governor said.

In a small step, McMaster reopened public boat ramps on Thursday.

“We can tell around the country the feeling is that the end is in sight,” McMaster said after joining other governors in call with President Donald Trump.

McMaster said he believes South Carolina can “keep up and maybe even get ahead of some of the other states” looking to re-start work on May 1 because of how it handled business closings and social distancing orders.

The optimism came on a day when the number of coronavirus cases reached a new daily high in South Carolina at 276. The new cases bring the state to the precipice of 4,000 COVID-19 patients, with a total of 3,931 cases, 109 of them fatal.

Cases are not supposed to peak until early May.

But the new spike came after five days where cases had dropped. Case data could see-saw with testing backlogs and delays in reporting from private labs, S.C. state epidemiologist Linda Bell said.

"We’ve had some suggestions of slowing, but I say that very, very cautiously,” she said. “We have to see a trend and a consistent trend. What’s encouraging is what we’re seeing in other communities. We're recognizing some slowing and stronger evidence for it in the hardest hit areas.”

Still, Bell said South Carolina is “still on the upward slide of that curve.” Bell said the data will decide when to remove restrictions “not a date on the calendar.”

She and McMaster stressed that South Carolinians still need to follow precautions, including social distancing and telecommuting, to slow the spread of the virus.

“It’s too early to celebrate,” McMaster said. “We have got to keep the lid on ourselves, contain your enthusiasm, because we still have to get out of this. But we’re going to get out of this, but it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

McMaster showed that he's ready to relax some restrictions as more than 270,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment in the past month.

In addition reopening boat ramps, he softened his request to have hospitals stop elective surgeries since the state has enough beds at the moment. Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina said they do not expect their hospital to be overwhelmed.

McMaster also said he has no plans to delay the June 9 primary election: “We expect things to be moving very well by then.”

The governor is ready to roll out a recovery task force called Accelerate SC with manufacturing, tourism and agriculture business leaders, as well as state agency officials and legislative leaders “to get business humming again.”

But he said the group will make recommendations about reopening business while trying to avoid a flare up of the fast-moving virus.

“To do so too quickly would be reckless, and if we had a return of the spread of the virus, it would be virtually impossible for us to turn the system around again,” he said.

S.C. Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said Thursday that a restart of supplies means big manufacturers can reopen plants next month. He said most manufacturers have personal-protective equipment, established safety workplace policies and plan to open in stages.

“We are ready for this. We have been planning it,” he said. "We will have outlines for our companies. We will help them understand what they need to do.”

The state's automakers, which paused production in late March, said they will reopen early next month with protection in place for workers.

Volvo, which employs about 1,500 people building S60 sedans at a plant near Ridgeville, will reopen May 4. The 11,000 people who work at BMW’s campus in Spartanburg County will resume building X-model SUVs until May 1.

Palmetto State manufacturers have not specifically said how they will keep employees safe, but most of the health measures are expected to be adopted industry-wide.

Boeing Co., which builds 787 Dreamliner jets at its North Charleston campus, said it plans to resume production of commercial planes on the West Coast, but hasn't set a target for restarting the South Carolina factory. Boeing said it will keep workers at least 6 feet from one another, provide masks or face covering and other equipment and stagger shift times to reduce the number of employees arriving and departing work at the same time.

Hitt also said state leaders have begun work to bring back tourists to help South Carolina’s biggest industry.

"We can make South Carolina a safe place to vacation," Hitt said, citing the large number of tourists who drive to the state. “Lord knows people around us in our neighboring states are restless to go to the beach.

“We can create the beach to be a good place to go with proper distancing; working through our hotels and restaurants, we believe we can make South Carolina a destination people will go and looking for respite after this long, difficult period. We’re not quite there yet.”

Charleston's tourism industry still expects more losses in the weeks ahead.

Many of the hotels that have temporarily closed have said they don't plan to open their doors again until mid-May, and with occupancy rates holding at less than 17 percent, it's likely to a take a while before hotels reach the 80 to 90 percent levels they're used to this time of year.

"Everything is indicating that it’s going to be a staged recovery," said Wayne Smith, chairman of College of Charleston's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

McMaster said Thursday that he has not decided if he would extend public school closings that last through the end of April.

Meanwhile, in-person classes at all 32 diocesan and parish Catholic schools across South Carolina will be suspended through the end of May since coronavirus cases are not expected to peak until early next month, officials said Thursday.

S.C. Independent School Association Executive Director Spencer Jordan said its 125 or so member schools are awaiting further guidance from the governor before deciding to extend school closures beyond April 30.

David Wren, Emily Williams, Sara Coello, Fleming Smith, Mary Katherine Wildeman, Jenna Schiferl and Seanna Adcox contributed.