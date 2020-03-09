SC prepares for impact of growing coronavirus spread with 7 cases presumptive positive

Officials announced a seventh presumptive case of an illness caused by a dangerous strain of the coronavirus Monday afternoon. The new case is the fifth identified in Camden, which officials say is now experiencing community spread of the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed two of the seven presumptive cases. No South Carolina deaths were reported, and officials said Monday that the patients were in stable condition. 31 individuals have been tested, with 24 testing negative.

Officially called COVID-19, the disease emerged in Wuhan, China in December and has spread to more than half of the world's countries. By Monday, the worldwide case total was more than 110,000. While 62,000 people who had been infected have recovered, the fast-spreading virus has caused deaths around the globe and prompted massive government response in countries like Italy where more than 16 million people are under quarantine.

In the United States, the number of cases climbed above 500 and there have been at least 21 deaths reported as of Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that there are no shortage of kits in South Carolina. DHEC officials said that at this time, there is no reason to cancel public events or to avoid crowds unless a person is showing symptoms or there is evidence of community spread. Officials are "nowhere near" closures of schools or government offices, McMaster said.

In Camden, residents are going about their business without many adjustments, although elbow bumps and friendly nods have replaced the more familiar greetings of quick hugs and handshakes.

“All over Kershaw County, I don’t think we have any hand sanitizer right now,” Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford said. “There’s concern, and I believe there is a reason for concern, and by being concerned we’re all a little bit more cautious.”

The presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus has altered the typical breakfast routine for Peter Rowland and the regulars who stop at his Mulberry Market Bake Shop on DeKalb Street, where the sounds of smooth jazz from a kitchen radio intersperses with the tempting aroma of made-from-scratch pastries.

“Word spreads quickly in a town this size. The few customers I’ve had this morning have been talking about it,” Rowland said. “So it’s on everybody’s mind.”

Along with the fresh coffee and cheese danishes, Rowland said patrons over the last several days have been trading concerns over the spread of this mysterious virus. That only peaked after state public officials confirmed Saturday that the illness known as COVID-19 is likely now not only in South Carolina, but their own community, located about 35 miles northeast of Columbia off Interstate 20.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if people hunker down,” said Rowland, who opened the bakery with his wife in 1993.

As of Monday, the 86th running of the Camden Cup – slated for March 28 – remains on track, race organizers said. A signature event of the National Steeplechase Association, the event draws tens of thousands of spectators annually.

Authorities in South Carolina have been urging the public not to panic and are emphasizing the importance of hand washing and personal responsibility in managing case outbreaks.

A spokesman with the city of Charleston said they have already been working to make sure their buildings are equipped with hand sanitizer. Last week, Charleston officials ordered that hand sanitizer be made available in all city facilities.

They have also placed advanced orders to get refills when needed.

“In addition, city cleaning crews are working on a stepped up schedule to ensure that all areas and surfaces are cleaned thoroughly and frequently,” said city Spokesman Jack O’Toole, a spokesman with the city of Charleston.

North Charleston has also started installing hand sanitizer in all of the city’s public buildings for general hygiene. They have no timeline for when they expect the equipment to be installed.

Officials at The Citadel, meanwhile, confirmed that 55 cadets attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, which ran Feb. 26 to Feb. 29 near Washington, D.C. One individual who attended the conference later developed the novel coronavirus disease.

"None of them are exhibiting any signs of the coronavirus at this time," said Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the military college. "We do have their names and we are monitoring the situation. We are prepared to take action as is appropriate and will isolate if necessary."

News of the development at CPAC caused alarm after it was revealed that person had contact with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other prominent lawmakers with close ties to President Donald Trump, who also spoke at the event.

So far, no one who had contact with the infected individual has developed symptoms. Cruz went into voluntary isolation and White House officials have said there was no indication that Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, who also attended, were in contact with the individual.

Of the South Carolina cases, the most severe appeared to be that of a woman in her 80s in Camden. Public health officials have linked two other presumptive cases to the woman, who had no recent travel history. Officials do not know how she caught the virus. A third Camden case has no known connection to the other cases. He remained isolated at home. A fourth Camden case was announced Monday.

A Spartanburg County man who recently traveled to Italy has also been identified as a presumptive case.

The man has no known connection to any of the other presumptive cases, DHEC officials said. He was not hospitalized and was isolated at his home as of Monday.

The man returned to the U.S. from Italy through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, DHEC officials confirmed.

"He had no symptoms until the day after he returned and he had not traveled to any other U.S. airport, therefore, we don't have reason to believe there was any risk to airport patrons," officials said.

The sole presumptive case in the Lowcountry was a woman who works at the Medical University of South Carolina. She returned from a trip to France and Italy with mild symptoms and has self-quarantined.

With no cases so far in Berkeley or Dorchester counties, officials said they are not taking any chances.

Berkeley County officials are preparing and "carrying out coordinated efforts" with partners in the tri-county, according to a statement from the county's public information office.

"The immediate threat level locally for the virus remains low, but public health officials continue to advise that the public follow the proper preventative measures that have been issued by DHEC and the CDC to stay healthy and help limit the spread of the virus," according to the statement.

Berkeley County 911 was working to update it software to include the Emergency Infectious Disease Surveyance Tool — which helps identify people who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, officials said. DHEC has also set up a "Care Line" for public inquiries about the virus.

To access DHEC's line, call 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

In Dorchester County, officials have also been closely monitoring the situation, said Tiffany Norton, a county spokeswoman.

"The county has taken several steps to prepare, beginning with the formation of a coordination group consisting of the county administrator, chief financial officer, emergency management department, emergency medical services, human resources, public information officer and the sheriff’s office," Norton said.

The S.C. Department of Corrections is also working "to take every precaution" to protect staff and inmates, said Chrysti Shain, a spokewoman for the state prison system.

"We already have been combating the influenza virus in several institutions, and we are continuing those same practices," Shain said. "Some of those precautions involve offering flu shots for inmates who did not get one, ensuring everyone has access to hand sanitizer, encouraging visitors to stay home if they are sick and other ongoing measures normally taken during flu season."

A plan is in place to screen visitors, volunteers and staff if necessary, she said. Authorities are also screening all new inmates and other that report feeling ill. The agency has testing kits and protocols in place. If an inmate shows coronavirus symptoms and a test comes back positive, the agency has a quarantine plane.

As cases are confirmed in South Carolina, organizers for at least one major event say they, too, are taking precautions.

The Volvo Car Open tennis tournament is on schedule to be held April 4 to 12.

"We are working closely with the WTA Tour, Medical University of South Carolina and the city of Charleston to establish additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournament. We will continue to monitor all reports and make any updates as necessary," said Bob Moran, the tournament's president.

Moran said several precautions are being put into place including: putting hand sanitizers in all public spaces at the facility, providing for constant sanitizing of all areas, training food and beverage personnel on proper sanitation protocols, providing ticket-takers with gloves, giving ball kids long-sleeved shirts and rubber gloves, instructing players that they're the only ones who can handle their towels and drinks, placing hand sanitizers on the court and all player spaces, and posting public health information at all facilities.

Reporters Caitlin Byrd, Adam Benson, Jerrel Floyd and Fleming Smith contributed to this report, along with The Associated Press.

