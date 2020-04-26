SC plans to renew state of emergency order for up to 2 more weeks

Gov. Henry McMaster plans to issue a new state of emergency order on Monday, saying the widespread threat of coronavirus remains too high for such a restriction to be lifted.

“We’re not out of this yet. We went into this in a smart way with targeted hotspots, so we do not have the burden that some other states have, but we’re still facing a very serious disease and contagion,” McMaster told reporters Sunday in Greenville.

State law only allows the mandate to be in effect for 15 days. The work-or-stay home order will remain in place, but also could be lifted prior to that deadline.

“All of the policies that have been adopted have been to enforce and courage social distancing,” McMaster said. “If we’re smart, we can come out of it quickly, but we must do so safely.”

South Carolinians shouldn’t expect a large scale reopening of the economy any time soon, McMaster said. Last week, the governor allowed retail stores to resume operations, abiding by capacity restrictions.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“We must realize that the disease is here,” McMaster said. “We have to be very careful.”

On Saturday, South Carolina reported 180 new positive coronavirus tests, bringing the state to 5,253 total cases and 166 deaths.

As of Saturday, more than 49,000 people had been tested in the Palmetto State.

Nine more patients were reported to have died on Saturday, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a 10th additional death, from Florence County.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.