SC plans shift to handle coronavirus as global officials deem it pandemic

Coronavirus' impact continued to reverberate throughout South Carolina on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared the crisis a pandemic and President Donald Trump pivoted from calling the virus Democrats' "new hoax" to suspending travel between the U.S. and Europe.

The slew of extra precautions and cancellations came as a 67-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized last week died, making him Georgia's first fatality.

St. Patrick's Day parades were cancelled to prevent spread, while Mount Pleasant called off the ArtFest at Towne Centre and and the College of Charleston axed its Charleston Music Fest concert.

The College of Charleston joined several other universities in suspending all in-person classes for the week following spring break. The University of South Carolina and Winthrop University will also hold classes online for a period following spring break, and are extending spring break itself.

Bob Jones University, a private, evangelical college in Greenville, announced Thursday morning that all of its students would complete classes online for the remainder of the semester.

Clemson officials announced earlier this month that it would end all of its ongoing study-abroad programs underway.

While no public school districts in South Carolina have closed classrooms so far, some parents fear that not enough is being done to manage the spread of the virus proactively.

Charleston County School District announced Thursday that all international field trips are canceled, and that schools will no longer be able to schedule new field trips of any kind. All staff members have been instructed to not schedule any new out-of-state travel. Existing field trips, both in-state and out-of-state are being evaluated.

In order to address the virus, schools have ramped up their cleaning procedures and have advised teachers to emphasize proper hand-washing techniques. Many have also suspended class visits to nursing homes and hospitals as an extra precaution.

Kat Martin, who has a first-grader in the Charleston County School District, said she has decided to keep her son home from school, starting Friday.

“My biggest concern is mostly for the elderly and immunocompromised people in the community,” Martin said. “Our kids are going to be the fastest way to transmit this virus from person to person.”

Health officials have been crystal clear that the new coronavirus poses the greatest threat to the elderly. South Carolina’s long-term care facilities are considering visitation limits to their facilities.

In Charleston, cruise ship activity continued uninterrupted this week. Carnival’s Sunshine ship, which has had its home at Union Pier for about a year, landed around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned U.S. citizens, especially those who have underlying health conditions, to not travel by cruise until the threat of the virus subsides. Carnival Corporation and Viking Cruises announced cancellations Thursday morning.

The city has said that it has “no legal authority over cruise ship landings or departures,” but its emergency management team has been in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, which are responsible for monitoring cruise ships coming into and out of the port.

The Medical University of South Carolina will now offer drive-through sample collection for those who have coronavirus-like symptoms. To enter the testing site at the Citadel Mall campus, outside the MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion, individuals must have a testing order and scheduled appointment through MUSC's virtual urgent care platform. The samples will be sent to an approved laboratory for testing, which costs $280.

Staff writers Mary Katherine Wildeman, Jenna Schiferl, Fleming Smith and Emily Williams contributed to this report.