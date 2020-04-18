SC pension fund had a $26 billion deficit, then COVID-19 crashed the market

South Carolina's pension funds, which one out of every nine state residents count upon, have taken a multi-billion-dollar hit from the investment market downturn driven by the impacts of COVID-19.

That's a setback for the underfunded pension plans which rely on investment returns to grow, but there will be no impact on payments to retirees. The state's pension managers, in fact, said lower-priced investments such as stocks and high-interest bonds have presented a buying opportunity.

“I think it’s hopefully fairly obvious than when the market focuses on short-term problems, that creates opportunities in the price of risky assets," said Geoffrey Berg, chief investment officer at the South Carolina Retirement System.

“If you are in a position to take advantage of that, and treat it as an opportunity, you can add exposure when prices are low," he said.

The pension system looks ahead 20 years or more as it tries to match investments and mandatory contributions with the need to pay benefits. Money is contributed by government employers and employees — $2.73 billion last year alone — but not enough to cover yearly pension benefits, so investment gains are crucial to close the gap and grow the pension funds.

“As long as you’re not forced to sell assets under duress, the market is going to recover, and those assets are going to recover, and eventually increase in value," said Michael Hitchcock, CEO of the retirement system. “For us, it’s a good time to be a long-term investor with a long-term investment horizon."

The plans are important to so many South Carolina residents because it covers employees of the state, local governments, school districts, police and fire departments, public universities and libraries, judges and state lawmakers, and National Guard members.

South Carolina's five pension funds were worth $32 billion in mid-2019 when the last detailed reports were produced, but needed another $26 billion to be considered fully funded. Local governments and the state must make ever-rising contributions to the pensions until they are at least 85 percent funded, which for now is a distant dream.

The state's largest pension plan was just over 54 percent funded in mid-2019.

No need to worry, yet

“What we see is not surprising — a decline in the funded ratio for public plans," said Jean-Pierre Aubry, associate director of state and local research at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

"On the list of things that public officials need to be worrying about right now, I would put it near the bottom of the list," he said. “Our models suggest there’s no near-term threat, even among the worst-funded plans.”

And South Carolina's pensions are among the worst-funded.

For years, the state's pensions have ranked poorly compared with peers, with above-average costs and below-average returns. Last year, the Institute for Pension Fund Integrity ranked South Carolina second-to-last in terms of investment performance, compared with a simple low-cost mix of stocks and bonds, and 44th out of 50 states in terms of being funded.

In an overview of state pensions, the Institute for Pension Fund Integrity said, "If a fund can’t outperform a basic balanced passive investment strategy, it may be time to reevaluate current investment strategies."

Last year, the state's pension funds paid $310 million in investment manager fees. South Carolina's fund managers have repeatedly defended higher-cost and alternative investments as necessary to meet investment goals that assume an annual return of 7.25 percent.

“We’re not out of step with our peers in that regard," Hitchcock said.

Berg said for the full calendar year, the pension funds saw a stellar $4.8 billion in investment gains. Then came 2020, when the U.S. stock market lost a third of its value in a matter of weeks before recouping about half that much in a stunning rebound.

“I think that we are in for a highly volatile period, potentially past the election," Berg said. “I hope that we have seen the lows, but if we haven’t, we’re going to be ready to deploy capital in a smart, thoughtful way."

Part of what the state pension managers have been doing amid the financial market turmoil is a conventional strategy known as rebalancing. That means buying or selling investments to maintain targets, generally selling investments that have done well to buy more of those that have done poorly.

For example, if a pension system's goal is to have 50 percent of its investments in stocks, but stock prices fall sharply, the system would sell bonds or use cash holdings to purchase more stocks to maintain that 50 percent target.

Pension reform helping

Hitchcock and Berg said the state's recent pension reforms are making a difference, primarily because employees and employers are contributing far more than they did just a few years ago.

South Carolina has been through two rounds of pension reforms in the past decade. The first reduced benefits for those hired after June 30, 2012, including state lawmakers. The second established higher contribution rates so that the incoming money covers a larger share of the annual benefits.

The cost of contributions flows down to taxpayers who fund the local and state governments.

Lawmakers have discussed switching government employees to a 401(k)-type plan, but that would not solve the problem of funding promised pension benefits. It would reduce future liabilities, because new employees wouldn't have a pension to fund.

Meanwhile, state law requires that employers contribute ever-growing amounts until funding goals are reached.

Costs are rising

This year, employers in the largest state plan contribute $15.56 for every $100 paid to employees. Starting July 1, the rate will rise to 16.56 percent of pay, then 17.56 a year later, and 18.56 percent the year after that.

That plan covered 535,669 state employees as of July 2019, out of the 603,665 in all five state pension plans. Those employees additionally contribute 9 percent of their pay — more than a month's pay each year.

Police and fire departments at the state and local level pay even more, currently 18.24 percent of pay from employers and 9.75 percent of pay from employees. The employee contribution rates, high by national standards, are frozen, but the employer rates will rise for the next three years.

The largest employers in the state's two main pension plans include the cities of Charleston and North Charleston, Charleston County, Medical University of South Carolina, and the school districts in Charleston and Berkeley counties.

The promise of pensions in retirement helps attract workers, but those annual one percentage point increases add up to a lot of money. The latest one cost the city of Charleston $1 million, North Charleston between $700,000 and $800,000, and Charleston County $1.5 million.

"Additional costs are always a challenge for local government and would be especially challenging in an environment of revenue reductions," said Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana.

The state government has been providing local governments with some additional funding to soften the blow of mandatory higher contributions.

Charleston Chief Financial Officer Amy Wharton said without that money, $795,234 yearly, the city would have had to postpone critical projects, not give employees cost-of-living pay increases, or raise property taxes.

Even the high contribution rates in place now don't generate enough money to pay current retiree pension benefits, so the funds need investment gains to close the gap between money in and money out and to grow and become better-funded.

When the pension funds have investment losses, they not only don't grow, but they shrink, because benefits must be paid to retirees. And that means there's less money to invest going forward.

“If you don’t meet the expected returns, you need to put in more money, right?" Aubry said.