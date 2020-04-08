SC Peace Corps volunteers forced to return home early due to coronavirus

There were 21 College of Charleston alumni actively volunteering with the Peace Corps around the world before the organization decided to recall some 7,300 overseas volunteers amid mounting concerns related to the coronavirus.

Breyonna Davis was one of them.

Davis was volunteering abroad in Benin, a small West African country, before being sent back home to the United States last month. She still had 18 more months to go before she was expecting to finish her service abroad.

"That was also part of the adjustment period ... mourning the fact that I had a year and a half left," she said.

Her last few hours in Benin were spent frantically packing her belongings and saying tearful goodbyes to her friends and colleagues she’d made over the past nine months.

While she was abroad, she didn't have a reliable cellphone connection, so she wasn't spending a lot of time on social media or keeping up with news reports. She originally learned about the COVID-19 virus toward the end of February through a meme her friend texted her.

Just over two weeks later, she found out that the organization was evacuating all volunteers worldwide.

“It all happened so fast,” she said. “Initially, they just told us there's a possibility that we can be reinstated ... but they don't know when it will be appropriate to send volunteers back. So it's like it's a case-by-case basis.”

Volunteers can return back to their posts and normal activities "as soon as conditions permit," Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said in a statement last month.

But all returning volunteers were technically dismissed from service once they were brought home, The Washington Post reported.

Davis said she will no longer receive the living allowance she was paid as a volunteer, but she did receive a lump sum evacuation allowance and readjustment allowance designed to help with her transition home. She doesn't expect to receive any further payments.

Finding a job has been hard. Living in the U.S. is "a lot more expensive than living in Benin," Davis said. She has applied for a few jobs but hasn't heard anything back.

"I’m definitely trying to hunt down a job, but everything is so up in the air right now," she said.

CofC has been repeatedly named as one of the nation’s top producers of Peace Corps volunteers, a title the college has held since 2017.

A Peace Corps' annual report for 2020 ranked the college No. 14 among mid-size colleges and universities — 5,000 to 15,000 undergraduate students. It held the No. 13 spot for the previous two years and came in at No. 12 in 2017.

The only other South Carolina college or university to make the Peace Corps top 25 volunteer-producing college lists this year was Furman University, which landed the No. 16 spot for small schools with under 5,000 undergraduates.

Why they join

Davis wasn't surprised to learn about the college's status as a major producer of Peace Corps volunteers.

“At College of Charleston, there are so many opportunities to have such a well-rounded experience while you're there,” she said.

Since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961, more than 290 alumni from the College of Charleston have served abroad as volunteers.

During her second year of college, Davis felt stuck. She was studying finance and working at an internship cold calling customers to sell them supplemental insurance.

“I felt very directionless and so unfulfilled,” Davis said.

That job is what motivated her to take time and reflect on what she wanted to do after graduating.

“I came to the conclusion that I want to do something that's meaningful. And if I could combine that with wanting to go abroad ... I was like, ‘I'm all for it,’ ” she said.

She already knew she was interested in service, thanks to her experience and leadership positions within the College of Charleston’s Center for Civic Engagement.

Erin Halford, the employer relations manager at CofC’s career center said many of the students she works with have shown an interest in serving others or their community in some way.

"I think, in general, we have a lot of students who are interested in international opportunities and are very focused on making a difference and using their skills to better our world and to help others," she said.

She also praised the college's close relationship with Peace Corps recruiters.

“I’ve always had a high level of interest, not only from the students when I attend events at CofC, but also by professors and the career center,” said Teagen Barresi, a Peace Corps regional recruiter based out of Columbia.

Student turnout is usually high at the on-campus events he hosts at College of Charleston, Barresi said. He’s also reached out to professors at the college that have allowed him to come into their classrooms to speak directly with students.

“I know when I do make a trip to Charleston, it's going to be ... one or two just really full days of interacting with maybe more students than I would at some other schools,” he said.

College of Charleston students also tend to be more familiar with how the Peace Corps operates in general, Barresi said, so he doesn't always have to spend his time going over the basics and can share more about his experience abroad and a detailed look at the application process, which usually can takes months to complete.

A competitive advantage

While students usually don't commit to two years of service work purely as a resume builder, returning Peace Corps volunteers are often viewed as desirable candidates for potential employers.

The process itself is a fairly competitive one and positions are limited — only about one out of every four applicants is actually accepted, Barresi said.

While each volunteer's experience is different, there are definitely some common threads that run through the majority of people's experiences, Barresi said, such as the ability to work in an environment with limited resources, being entrepreneurial and inventive, or learning important life-skills like grit and resilience.

"There are certain organizations that do understand what Peace Corps is all about, and having Peace Corps on your resume may help you move on a little bit faster," he said.

Joining the Peace Corps also gives you a boost if you're hoping to work for the federal government. Up to one year after returning from service, volunteers can apply for federal government positions that aren't advertised to the general population.

The agency is still actively accepting applications for an upcoming July 1 deadline for positions that would be leaving the U.S. in early 2021.

"Now we're working every day to find the next generation of volunteers and at the same time support the amazing volunteers who unfortunately had their service cut short," he said.