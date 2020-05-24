SC passes 10,000 confirmed coronavirus case mark, logs 435 total deaths

South Carolina officials reported 209 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and 10 new deaths.

In the state, 10,096 total cases of the virus have been confirmed, along with 435 deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Nine of the newly deceased patients were above the age of 65 and lived in Clarendon, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Spartanburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. One was a person between the ages of 35 and 65 from Greenville County.

According to data updated by DHEC on Friday, the average age of a patient who died after contracting the coronavirus was 75. Thirty-four percent were above the age of 81.

On Sunday afternoon, 461 patients positive for the virus, or under investigation, were hospitalized for treatment.

More than 168,000 tests have been performed in the state. DHEC's latest projections predict that South Carolina will log 11,890 cases of the virus by June 6.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.