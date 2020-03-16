SC parents, teachers grapple with impact of last-minute coronavirus school closures

In response to the global health crisis posed by the coronavirus, South Carolina schools and colleges have closed their doors through the end of the month to prevent the spread of the disease.

But for most teachers and students, prolonged school closure is uncharted territory.

"We've had multi-day closures for hurricanes and the like before, but never something this long," said S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown.

Some, but not all, of the state's 81 school districts have the capability to send each student home with their own laptop or technology device.

For those that don't have access to school-issued technology in Charleston County, students are being sent home with informational worksheet and lesson packets.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said some students were sent home with informational packets on Friday. Others will be able to pick up their packets outside school on Monday and Tuesday.

"This is definitely going to be a learning experience," said Rebecca Perkins, a student at Francis Marion University and student teacher in Florence School District 1. "It’s kinda hard sitting here worrying about them, wondering if they’re even opening their Chromebooks."

Perkins said her school's student to technology ratio is 1-to-1, which makes it a little easier for teachers to distribute their lesson plans. She spent her Sunday night recording video lessons for her students after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all schools would close for 14 days in response to the virus.

Perkins said she's seen an outpouring of support from fellow teachers on the SC for Ed advocacy Facebook group, where educators have been sharing helpful resources, documents and their tips and tricks for eLearning.

Some parents are also turning to the community for help.

Marsha Aleem, a community advocate in rural Hollywood, said the two-week school closure will have a big impact for local students.

"My first concern is the parents who still have to work and rely on schools being open so their children can continue their schooling," Aleem said. "My other concern is for those who may not have internet access and their ability to get connected to WiFi or for those who don’t have Chromebooks or laptops."

Even the cellphone signal where she lives is weak.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Sunday that the state agency is working on equipping 3,000 or so school buses with WiFi that can be sent out into rural areas with poor internet access.

Brown said the department is meeting with major internet providers on Monday, including Google, AT&T, Spectrum and Comcast, to iron out the details of setting up internet service.

Once deployed, students could either sit on the bus or outside of the bus to gain access, Brown said.

While this would be helpful, Aleem said, she worried if students would even be able to get transportations to visit the WiFi bus hubs.

Many parents and grandparents in the community have jobs and can't afford to miss work, Aleem said, so high schoolers from Baptist Hill and college students home on spring break have offered to step up and help with child care.

But barriers to technology and lack of widespread, readily available childcare made her worried that a two-week break from in-person learning might negatively impact struggling students.

"If the parents aren’t there to keep the children on their academic schedule, I do believe that achievement gap will grow even further. They may not have the support they need or the structure they need to continue or keep up," she said.

As for what parents who have to work can do, state Superintendent Molly Spearman said she saw on Twitter "where a friendly neighbor offered to watch someone’s child. I think that would be a great Good Samaritan thing to do now. If you’re at home and know a single mom, reach out and say, 'Could I help you?' and 'Your children can stay with me.' Churches could help with this too. This is a time for South Carolinians to reach out and be friendly and look for places to help."

Another major challenge posed by school closures is making sure students still get enough to eat.

All students statewide will be able to get free breakfasts and lunches, regardless of whether they normally eat for free. But not every school will prepare the meals. Where parents and caregivers can go to pick up meals should be posted on each district's website. The meals could be available as early as Monday, but most districts will probably make them available starting Tuesday, state education officials said.

Berkeley and Charleston school districts have already launched "grab and go" style meal pick up services for students at a dozen or so locations across their respective counties.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.