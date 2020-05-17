SC parents of special ed students adjust to at-home school: 'It’s like having a new job'

For parents of South Carolina children with disabilities, the transition to at-home learning can be mentally, physically and emotionally taxing.

That's because many of the responsibilities and special education services originally provided at the school-level now take place outside of the classroom.

But it can be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, for some special education services to be conducted remotely, leaving some parents to step in as their child's teacher, therapist, counselor and aide — all while juggling the demands of their own job and the added stressors of a global pandemic.

In most cases, occupational therapy or physical therapy cannot be done effectively while practicing social distancing, said Philip Young, president of the S.C. Association of School Psychologists.

Young, who oversees psychologists, physical therapists and occupational therapists in the Aiken County Public School District, said these kinds of services usually involve some sort of hands-on stretching, strengthening activities or other exercises that require physical contact.

As a result of the pandemic, some school therapists are exploring ways to conduct these sessions virtually by providing coaching and instruction for parents. Still, he said, this type of at-home is not the same as the care provided by a licensed therapist and it can put an additional strain on parents.

Making things harder: Many in-home respite caregivers have stopped providing services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These health care workers often provide much-needed relief for busy parents by assisting their children for a few hours a day with bathing, feeding and taking medicine.

Angela Muirhead said her family lost both of her special needs son’s caregivers sometime in mid-March. Her 14-year-old son Jack has a brain disorder resulting in intellectual disabilities and an inability to speak.

Muirhead serves as the executive director and co-founder of the Beautiful Gate Center, Charleston's first, soon-to-be-open, applied behavior analysis learning center for children with autism and developmental disabilities.

The pandemic and widespread school closures have resulted in some devastating consequences for students with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities, Muirhead said.

“For some families, it's literally overwhelming,” Muirhead said.

She worried that public schools with already strained budgets and limited time available for one-on-one instruction means that special education students are now receiving more group coaching from their teachers.

Also an issue: Many students who have been pulled out of their normal school routines no longer have access to the usual educational tools.

“They lost their classroom and therapy tools; they've lost their visual schedules that were posted on the wall or their cubbies; they've lost their adaptive books, they've lost their adapted computer apps. ... They've lost their therapy balls and swings. They've lost their iPads, and so much more,” she said.

Based on data compiled from the S.C. Department of Education, Muirhead said there are more than 12,000 children in the tri-county region that receive special education services via individualized education programs, also known as IEPs.

Of those, she estimates more than 4,000 families have a child with some form of moderate to severe disability.

These kinds of students are more at risk for educational and behavioral regression during the pandemic, she said, and some advocates worry about the severe educational consequences that students might see in the fall as a result.

Students with disabilities already learn slower than many of their peers, Young said, and the pandemic has the ability to exacerbate this.

"I think the big fear is that we're going to see huge regressions," he said, adding that school closures result in a "double blow" for students with special needs.

Silver linings

Some special needs students are more likely to be impacted by the school closures than others. For some students, including Olivia Munster, online learning actually has some advantages.

Every weekday since schools have been closed, Arika Munster wakes 14-year-old Olivia up at 5 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., Olivia is on her computer, where she'll spend the better part of the day studying, completing homework and receiving virtual lessons from her teachers.

Since she's been out of school, Olivia's anxiety has improved, Munster said, but she really misses being able to see her classmates.

Olivia, who attends Mevers School of Excellence, was born premature and has had special needs services ever since she was little, including speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy when she was younger. Now, she just receives extra school support with math and writing.

Since the school has been closed, she receives one-on-one math instruction every day with her special ed teacher. During the normal school year, Olivia usually received lots of writing help, but she'd be stuck on a computer for math.

"Since we've been home, the math has been better," Munster said.

In the beginning, the transition to online learning wasn't easy.

"I could pull my hair out," she said. "I mean I was so stressed."

She and Olivia ultimately settled into a routine and things are much easier. She was impressed by how quickly Mevers, a Goose Creek charter school overseen by the Charter Institute at Erskine, was able to pivot and provide online services for Olivia and her classmates.

But things are still challenging sometimes, she said. She helps Olivia with her writing when she can, “but it's not as in-depth as if she were in school.”

"It’s like having a new job," she said.

Different approaches

For many special ed teachers, adjusting to the pandemic has been a learning experience. Candice Harvey, a special education teacher at Jennie Moore Elementary in Mount Pleasant, said she still talks to her students and provides instruction every day.

"I feel like a lot of the things that I'm doing are things that I was doing already, it just looks a lot different," she said.

Most of her work has translated online well, she said, although some activities, including what's known as "hand over hand prompting" where teachers guide students through special exercises, are more difficult.

She's always considered parents to be a big part of a student's special needs team, but the pandemic has resulted in what she called a "mind shift."

"Now they're an academic provider, too. So it’s almost like talking with a colleague about how we’re going to do the service delivery," she said.

Some forms of special ed services, including speech therapy, social-emotional counseling and behavioral health supports, can be provided via a virtual setting, said John Payne, the S.C. Department of Education's deputy superintendent who oversees federal programs and accountability.

He emphasized that at their core, special education services are designed to help ensure that all students have access to the general education curriculum that their peers receive.

"Some of the same challenges that general education students and their families face are also the same sort of challenges that our students with disabilities face," he said, including unreliable internet, food insecurity or parents now facing unemployment.

Payne said the state agency anticipates that it will need to offer additional supplemental services over the summer and into the fall to help make up for the instructional time loss that all students experienced, not just those with special needs.

Able S.C. Executive Director Kimberly Tissot said she doesn’t see students with disabilities being more impacted during the school closures than those without. After all, she said, ever since those students have entered school these students have learned how to adapt.

“This is just another skill that they're learning now, to adapt to getting this education in a little bit of a different way,” she said.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has maintained that all students, regardless of their disability, should continue to receive individualized education plans through the school closures. As a result, DeVos has not requested waiving any central components of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Under IDEA, there's a lot of procedural compliance that schools are normally are bound, Payne said.

"What we've said repeatedly and consistently is that the student needs come before procedural compliance, so we're really meeting students where they are, given these unique and historic circumstances," Payne said.

But despite the best efforts of educators and advocates, the long-term effects of the school closure on students with disabilities or special needs are still largely unknown. When it's safe for students to return to campus, it will be up to teachers, administrators and parents to assess how much instruction was lost and how best to remedy it.