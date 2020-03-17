SC orders bars and restaurants close dine-in service as cases of coronavirus grow to 47

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered Tuesday that restaurants and bars stop dine-in service starting Wednesday. He is prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more in order to slow community spread of the coronavirus. South Carolina had 47 reported cases in 13 counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

McMaster also ordered that state tax deadlines, both to file and pay, be delayed until June 1.

The new cases announced Tuesday include one case in Beaufort County, two cases in Charleston County, one case in Calhoun County, five cases in Kershaw County, one new case in Lexington County, one case in Richland County, one case in York County, one case in Greenville County and one case in Horry County.

One case previously identified as a case from Kershaw County was actually a Fairfield County case, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said.

One of the state's largest health systems is setting aside an entire hospital to care for people who become sick in the pandemic.

Prisma Health says its North Greenville Hospital will become a dedicated facility to care for potential and confirmed coronavirus disease patients.

The rest of the system's hospitals, which span the Midlands and the Upstate, will continue to care for COVID-19 patients. The change at the 45-bed North Greenville Hospital will give "additional capacity if it's needed."

The Greenville-based health system, which manages about a quarter of all the hospital beds in the state, needed to do some reshuffling to prepare for the step.

The North Greenville Hospital is normally a long-term care hospital. Patients in its intensive care unit were moved to other hospitals in the Upstate.

Teams are dividing part of the hospital into several negative-pressure units, according to a press release from the health system. Negative pressure rooms prevent air from circulating throughout the facility and keep the disease from spreading within.

The hospitals emergency department, meanwhile, will remain open to anyone in need of urgent care.

Several cities and counties in the Charleston area declared states of emergency Monday, and Berkeley County issued a similar declaration Tuesday. Public gatherings have been restricted in an effort to encourage social distancing among residents.

County Council gave itself authority to suspend its plastic bag ban and impose a curfew. Chairman Elliott Summey said a county-wide curfew is "not on the table at this time" and that language in the emergency ordinance is a "placeholder."

Charleston County, as well as the City of Charleston, will suspend collection of accommodations and hospitality taxes for 90 days. Summey said the city and county has also the governor's office and Department of Revenue to do the same thing. Those taxes are due on Friday.

Summey said the intent is to "mitigate issues" for small businesses, like restaurants. McMaster encouraged restaurants during his Tuesday press conference to increase take-out services as a way to make up for the loss of inside dining.

Starting Wednesday, Charleston County's Probate Court will prohibit general public access to the court. Court staff will accept filings, pleadings, motions, applications and other documents through the mail, online and by drop off.

"The Charleston County Probate will serve our citizens by phone, video conferencing, email, texting, and regular mail," Charleston County Public Information Officer Shawn Smetana said in an email.

After this week's scheduled hearings, all non-emergency cases will be addressed after the pandemic ends. The county's drug court, mental health court and veterans treatment court sessions have been postponed. Marriage licenses will not be issued after Tuesday.

Many agencies have grown more cautious as the number of cases in South Carolina rises each day. Three Charleston County sheriff’s deputies have self-quarantined as a precaution after a family member of one of the deputies began feeling ill, spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said. The deputies did not show any symptoms, and a family member was later cleared of any illness related to COVID-19.

Activities in many areas have ground to a halt, such as on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island.

Residents of both islands are used to preparing for hurricanes — stocking up on supplies, being prepared to evacuate or hunker down, possibly without power or water.

“People know what to do during a hurricane but this, this is unprecedented,” said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

All evictions statewide have been halted, South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty ordered Tuesday afternoon.

The order, postponing evictions until after May 1, allows for exceptions involving “essential services and/or harm to person or property.”

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, hosted a small press conference with councilmen at North Charleston City Hall to raise concerns about the Lowcountry’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the existence of “tent cities” or locations where people who are homeless tend to heavily group up, he and some council members believe them to be neglected areas where the virus could spread.

At an emergency session with statewide representatives scheduled for Thursday, Gilliard is hoping to highlight at least two pieces of legislation that would potentially benefit the population.

One is a bill that would push for the publishing of detailed information booklets that local law enforcement would be required to distribute in spaces like “tent cities” since they would know where they are located. Majority of that information would be resources that people who are homeless have access to for shelter.

Another piece of legislation is a joint resolution that would push for a study on South Carolina’s homeless population. With this, the state would potentially have more concrete data on the community, he said.

After schools closed Monday until at least March 31, South Carolina education leaders plan to seek a waiver to cut the number of state-mandated class instruction days in the wake of statewide school closings with the coronavirus.

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said she has begun conversations with the Gov. Henry McMaster’s office about providing relief to the requirement that the state’s 788,000 students receive 180 days of instruction to meet graduation requirements.

The South Carolina Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to give the state’s public health agency, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, access to $45 million it may need over the next six months to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Verizon closed its call center near Columbia earlier this week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company has confirmed.

Once the telecommunications company became aware of the test, the call center in Elgin was closed and given a deep cleaning and it remains closed, according to Verizon spokeswoman Kate Jay. Any employees who were in close contact with that employee were informed of their possible exposure.

The company is releasing no information about the employee’s status or hometown.

Verizon is having other call centers and employees who work from home take customer service calls to make up for the lost capacity from the closure, Jay said.

Verizon employs about 1,400 workers for call center work in Richland County, according to the Central SC economic development organization.

David Slade, Mike Fitts, Andy Shain, Jessica Holdman, Seanna Adcox, Jerrel Floyd, Mikaela Porter, MK Wildeman and Joseph Cranney contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.