SC officials report new record high of 447 coronavirus cases in addition to 13 deaths

South Carolina was hit with a record high number of daily coronavirus cases on Friday as public health officials reported 447 new cases and 13 deaths.

The case count breaks the previous daily record of 420 set on May 30, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Over the last week, coronavirus case counts have increased dramatically and have outpaced DHEC projections.

The public health agency projected 1,592 cases this week. So far, there've been 1,937.

On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster said that even with a recent spike in cases he’s not considering another shutdown of the state’s economy.

McMaster recognized that some "people clearly are not following" health guidelines given repeatedly to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"If everyone would follow those practices, we’d be in better shape than we are now," he said. "I’m not sure how to get through to some people other than to point out it’s still here. It’s not going to evaporate one day and it’s still highly dangerous."

He urged people to "use their common sense."

In all, 13,453 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 538 have died since the virus first emerged in the Palmetto State in March.

Of the 13 deaths announced on Friday, 11 were of elderly patients, DHEC said. Six lived in Spartanburg County and one each lived in Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Two middle-aged patients, between 35 and 64 years old, died in Charleston and Cherokee counties, DHEC said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Greenville County has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot and DHEC officials say they're closely monitoring the situation.

For the last six days, Greenville County's daily case counts have been in the 50s to 80s, with an average of 69 new cases reported each day, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant.

"When we identify a hot spot, we immediately dig deep and perform more in-depth analysis and research into those areas," Traxler said. "This week, for the Greenville area, we’ve determined about half a dozen instances where multiple positive cases were coming from single-family dwellings, most likely meaning that family members had passed the virus among each other."

The agency has also identified specific ZIP codes that had numerous cases and learned that about 30 percent of recent cases were among Latino residents, he said. DHEC has responded by enhancing its outreach to the Hispanic community.

A health expert with the Medical University of South Carolina told The Post and Courier this week that despite the recent uptick in cases and the fact that the increase can't all be tied to more testing, the state will adapt and learn how to drive those numbers down.

MUSC is tracking COVID-19 in Charleston, Lancaster and Florence, where the health system operates hospitals, said Michael Sweat, director of MUSC’s Center for Global Health.

"Every place is a little unique. In Charleston, we’re still in a low growth rate," Sweat said, "but it’s something to watch because it’s going up."

Sweat said "there is no question" that the recent increase in cases is directly tied to changes in restrictions. In May, people started moving around more outside their homes. Cellphone tracking data proves it, he said.

Mary Katherine Wildeman and Lauren Sausser contributed to this report.