SC officials report 86 more coronavirus cases, 13 total deaths and 539 total cases

South Carolina public health officials announced four additional coronavirus deaths and 86 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, on Friday.

The announcement brings the Palmetto State's total number of deaths to 13, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new deaths were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville, and Florence counties, officials said.

“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”

Three of the previously reported were determined during case investigations to be residents of other states, officials said. This brings the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday requiring visitors from coronavirus hotspots to self quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state.

The order applies to visitors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans.

I have ordered that all visitors coming to South Carolina from the COVID-19 hotspots of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, or New Orleans must quarantine for 14 days. https://t.co/4yilGAwYmE — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 27, 2020

Health care and airline employees along with first responders and military service members are exempt.

Any visitors violating the order face fines up to $100 and jail time up to 30 days.

The mandatory quarantine was pushed by tourism leaders and coastal lawmakers. Myrtle Beach took the extraordinary step to close hotels and vacation rentals until May 1.

Tourism is the state's top industry, generating nearly $24 billion a year.

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said South Carolina is unlikely to see the exponential rise in cases that's been seen in other areas of the country.

While the state will see increases in cases, some of those increases will likely be due to the resumption of testing after state officials were able to recreate an essential chemical component of the test, officials said.

Without the chemical, officials were forced to halt testing for two days.

On Friday afternoon, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a "stay at home" order for that state's residents.

Responding to a question about that state's actions, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said he and other state officials haven't ruled anything out and that "everything's on the table."

But in speaking to governors of other states and looking at similar executive actions ordering people to stay home, McMaster said he hasn't seen any requirements that haven't already been included in the social distancing, hygiene and other recommendations already put forth in South Carolina.

"If they will do those things then we will not need to have mandates," he said.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined state officials for an address to media early Friday night. He spoke about federal relief efforts for Americans struggling with loss of income. He also spoke about efforts to develop medical treatment for the illness.

"Help is on the way," Graham said.

The group was also joined by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott who spoke about assistance to businesses in the form of loans to help them stay afloat.

Earlier on Friday, DHEC officials released case numbers broken down by zip code.

In Mount Pleasant, 15 residents of the 29464 area, where St. Andrew's Church has reported three priests tested positive for the virus, make it the most affected portion of the county.

Only Kershaw County, where 32 patients live in a single zip code, has a single area with as many cases.

Seven of the 39 affected counties are listed with fewer cases than previously report. DHEC has said it will adjust numbers as it gets more information about where patients live.

The department expects over 8,000 cases to arise throughout the state by early May.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to inflate, the state's top health official announced he'll be taking a leave of absence and the attorney general said cities can't order citizens to stay at home.

Only Gov. Henry McMaster has standing to make South Carolinians stay at home, according to an opinion the State Attorney General Alan Wilson's office issued Friday, though Charleston and Columbia have closed parks and ordered residents to their homes.

Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey expects to take two to three weeks away from DHEC to deal with high blood pressure, he said in a Thursday evening email to staff.

DHEC's general counsel, Marshall Taylor, will lead the agency until Toomey's return.