SC officials report 320 total coronavirus deaths since early March, announce testing expansion

Public health authorities reported on Friday that 320 South Carolinians have died after contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, since the disease was first identified in the state in early March.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 238 new cases of the virus and four deaths on Friday. In all, 7,367 people have been infected since March.
Of the four deaths announced Friday two were elderly patients in Greenville County and two were also elderly patients in Clarendon and Florence counties, DHEC said.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said concern remains that if residents do not continue to practice social distancing, the virus will continue to spread.
Bell announced a ramp up in testing that includes universal testing of all state nursing home residents and staff, as well as expansion of testing to minority residents, rural communities and other groups.
"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases," DHEC said.
The state public health agency's data shows 81 percent of those infected with the coronavirus have recovered as of Monday while 19 percent of those diagnosed remain ill.
Gov. Henry McMaster said that aggressive testing has allowed the state to begin easing some regulations, such as lifting restrictions on boating, and start allowing restaurants to reopen.
On May 1, the state announced that restaurants could reopen for outdoor dining and McMaster said that the second phase of reopenings would begin on Monday: restaurants can open for indoor dining up to 50 percent of their capacity.
Residents are still urged to keep social distancing because the virus remains a real threat, the governor and Bell said.
McMaster also said he hopes to have a decision as early as Monday on whether close contact businesses like hair salons and gyms can reopen.
The governor said he understands the hardships faced by people who are out of work.
"We are trying to do the best we can to see the people of South Carolina suffer as little as possible," McMaster said.
The state must reopen quickly but safely, he said.
Overall, state leaders have set a goal of testing 2 percent of the state's population, about 110,000 residents, per month, beginning this month, Bell said.
The increase in testing will help to identify disease activity in the state and guide officials in making informed decisions, she said.
This story is developing. Check back for more.