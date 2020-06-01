You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SC officials report 297 new coronavirus cases as deaths reach 500

  • Updated
Hymans seafood wait.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Diners line up outside Hyman's Seafood over Memorial Day weekend as downtown restaurants began reopening. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

South Carolina logged 297 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and reported six new deaths.

Across the state, 12,148 people have now tested positive for the virus, while 500 people have died.

The six newly deceased patients were people above the age of 65 from Colleton, Fairfield, Horry and Lexington counties.

During the last week of May, cases increased at the fastest pace logged since COVID-19 first struck the state in March, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

Monday's daily total marks the fourth highest reported in the state after days of record-breaking totals. On Saturday, 420 cases were reported, the highest daily total yet.

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


As of Sunday, nearly 211,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

According to DHEC, 450 patients with the coronavirus, or being tested for it, are currently hospitalized.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News