SC officials report 297 new coronavirus cases as deaths reach 500

South Carolina logged 297 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and reported six new deaths.

Across the state, 12,148 people have now tested positive for the virus, while 500 people have died.

The six newly deceased patients were people above the age of 65 from Colleton, Fairfield, Horry and Lexington counties.

During the last week of May, cases increased at the fastest pace logged since COVID-19 first struck the state in March, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

Monday's daily total marks the fourth highest reported in the state after days of record-breaking totals. On Saturday, 420 cases were reported, the highest daily total yet.

As of Sunday, nearly 211,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

According to DHEC, 450 patients with the coronavirus, or being tested for it, are currently hospitalized.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.