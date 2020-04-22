SC officials report 160 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths as total cases approach 5,000

As South Carolina approaches 5,000 coronavirus cases and increases in daily case numbers and deaths appear to have leveled off, state and local officials are grappling with how to responsibly manage a gradual return to normal life.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 160 new coronavirus cases and five deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 4,761 cases and 140 deaths since the outbreak began in the state in early March.

Of the new deaths, three were of elderly patients in Berkeley, Clarendon and Richland counties, DHEC said. Two middle-aged people from Greenville and Spartanburg counties also died.

DHEC's projections show the Palmetto State is past the expected peak in daily deaths, April 9, and that the rate of new cases has declined slightly since a peak between April 5 and 11.

But the projections assume South Carolinians will continue to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines through May.

On their testing data and projections site, DHEC says relaxing social distancing may be possible after June 5 if the state continues to practice containment strategies like testing, contact tracing of cases, isolating people who've contracted the virus and limiting the size of social gatherings through that time.

The challenge now lies in how to allow businesses to reopen, residents to go back to work and daily life to resume without causing a second spike in cases and deaths.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster allowed some businesses to reopen in a "gradual step" to help the state's economy recover faster.

Darlington Raceway appears to be preparing to host a NASCAR race, though with no fans, in mid-May.

But public health officials continue to warn that the risk for viral transmission still remains high.

"Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious," DHEC said on Wednesday. "This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."

Data released on Tuesday by DHEC showed that a nursing home in Hanahan had 57 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among patients and staff, the highest number for any long-term care facility in the state and 40 percent of Berkeley County’s total cases.

The facility, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center, has nearly twice the amount of COVID-19 cases as the second-highest number reported, 29, at the Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia.

With no clear picture on whether cases will decrease soon, officials continue to be cautious.

McMaster, on Wednesday, ordered the state's K-12 schools to stay closed through the remainder of the school year.

Charleston city officials on Wednesday adopted the state's strictest rules for businesses to reopen. Shops like department and furniture stores will have to post information about limits to the number of customers allowed inside at once and will have to have an employee track occupancy levels to ensure that threshold isn't limited.

The new rules go into effect Thursday morning.

In the Lowcountry, meanwhile, doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina hope that blood plasma donations from patients who've recovered from COVID-19 will show promise as a treatment for the illness.

MUSC announced on Wednesday that the hospital system has performed blood transfusions on three coronavirus patients and will soon perform a fourth.

The prognosis of these patients remains unclear, although experts across the country have been optimistic that the procedure shows promise in combating the virus, said Dr. John Wrangle of the Hollings Cancer Center.

Patients who would like to donate plasma must have a documented positive test for COVID-19 and must be symptom-free for at least 28 days.