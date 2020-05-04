You are the owner of this article.
top story

SC officials report 135 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths, as testing expands

  • Updated
RoyalBaptistTesting_4.jpg
Fetter Health Care medical staff wait for drivers to arrive to conduct COVID-19 tests at a mobile screening site ran with Charleston County at Royal Missionary Baptist Church Monday May 4, 2020, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

South Carolina officials reported 135 new cases of the coronavirus and eight new deaths on Monday. The state now has had a total of 6,757 confirmed cases and 283 deaths related to the virus.

Six of the newly deceased patients were over 65 years old and lived in Clarendon, Greenville, Horry and Richland counties. Two patients were middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Marlboro counties, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC released new projections on Monday of how COVID-19 cases are expected to grow. Current projections show South Carolina may see 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. By May 23, the total number of cases is estimated to reach 9,652. By Aug. 4, DHEC projects the state could have as many as 361 deaths from the coronavirus.

Free, mobile coronavirus testing and screening sites began operating Monday at several locations in Charleston County.

With African Americans disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, community leaders want to ensure that black South Carolina residents have access to testing.

As of May 1, African Americans account for 44 percent of the state's reported COVID-19 cases and 53 percent of reported deaths, according to DHEC, but comprise just 27 percent of the state's population.

The Movement, a campaign dedicated to equity in testing, economic and health care access, launched on Monday with testing at Royal Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Fetter Health Care Network will provide the screening service Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m, available by walk-up and drive-thru. Churches, libraries, schools and courts have dedicated parking lots to testing for Charleston, North Charleston, Edisto Island, Hollywood, Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island.

Effective Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster's Work-orHhome order was no longer mandatory and outdoor dining was allowed to resume at restaurants.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

