SC officials record 9 new coronavirus deaths, 199 more cases

An experimental drug that may improve coronavirus patients' recovery time has been distributed to some South Carolina hospitals, officials said Thursday.

The move comes as state public health officials continue to record hundreds of new, daily coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced nine new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 199 new cases.

In total, 9,379 people have been diagnosed with the illness and 416 people have died since the outbreak began in March, DHEC said.

Of the new deaths, six were elderly patients, defined as over 65 years old, from Clarendon, Darlington, Horry, Kershaw, Lee and Spartanburg counties, DHEC said. Three were middle-aged individuals, between 35 and 64 years old, from Dillon, Florence and Lee counties.

In an effort to increase testing in underserved and rural communities around South Carolina, DHEC and other organizations have set up 55 mobile testing events through June 26, the agency said. New testing events are added regularly.

More than 140 permanent testing sites have also been set up, DHEC said. For more information, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

On Thursday, DHEC staff trained National Guard emergency medical technicians on whom to collect nasal and oral swabs for COVID-19 testing, the agency said.

DHEC also announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Remdesivir, an experimental medicine that is still in clinical trials, where it has been effective against SARS and MERS, two diseases caused by different forms of the coronavirus.

Palmetto State physicians requested enough doses for 59 of their patients to undergo five-day treatments, according to DHEC. The agency and the South Carolina Hospital Association joined a volunteer panel of experts to decide on a distribution plan, and Gilead Sciences donated the medication for federal distribution.

According to DHEC, the state was initially given enough Remdesivir to treat 66 patients and has since received more.

“We thank Gilead for their generous donation of Remdesivir and hope that the doses of this drug we received will help shorten the course of COVID-19 illness in some patients and save the lives of South Carolinians,” DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Joan Duwve said. “We have worked with experts from around the state to develop a clinically and ethically sound framework for providing it to patients.”

DHEC also released new data on the underlying conditions reported in COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday night, 66 of the 406 victims for whom there was enough data had a cardiovascular disease, while 56 percent had diabetes. About 30 percent had a neurological disability, 29 percent had lung problems and 23 percent had kidney disease, according to DHEC data.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., a West Columbia-based company, announced a new partnership on Thursday with One Medical, a digital health and primary care organization.

"Reopening businesses, and getting our economy moving again, is one of our highest priorities," Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy said. "Part of the new normal for businesses is testing employees to make sure the workplace is safe. We couldn’t be prouder to offer COVID-19 testing services to our employees and neighbors."

The companies will work together to roll out advanced COVID-19 screening and testing aimed at workplace reentry, according to a statement.

In the Charleston area, more government agencies have begun resuming normal operations.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it would return to its normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Tuesday. Services like obtaining incident reports, metal permits and background checks will be available in its public services lobby.