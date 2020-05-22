SC officials log 245 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths

South Carolina public health officials logged 245 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 9,638 and deaths to 419.

Of the new deaths, all were elderly patients, those 65 and older, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Two patients were from Spartanburg County and one was from Jasper County.

In order to better identify cases, DHEC has set up 74 mobile testing events across the state, focusing on underserved and rural communities, according to the agency. In addition to mobile testing, there are 145 permanent testing sites.

To find out more about testing locations and dates, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

DHEC is partnering with Greenville Water and Columbia city officials to include a coronavirus testing locator, prevention messages and phone number for the Care Line in 272,000 customers’ utility bills, the agency said.

State health officials said this week that the number of weekly coronavirus cases is projected to flatten, even as testing increases.

With businesses and public spaces around South Carolina reopening, officials say the need for continued social distancing is critical. If people continue to follow key public health guidelines like social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding touching certain surfaces, the disease curve should continue to flatten, but if they don't case numbers could spike again.

The push to reopen is in full swing as officials look to counteract the economic fallout of widespread business closures that've led to layoffs and other impacts.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate in April skyrocketed to more than 12 percent as the state’s economy shed an estimated 272,000 jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The newly released unemployment numbers are the first survey results in South Carolina to truly capture the damage that’s been done to the state’s workforce during the global public health crisis.

The new numbers show that no industry in South Carolina added jobs in early April. And it suggests the state suffered significant losses in retail, education, health, government, construction, manufacturing, finance, and leisure and hospitality.

The Charleston County Public Library system will begin curbside pickup service on June 8. Its libraries have been closed since March 18.

To use the service, library card holders can place holds on material via www.ccpl.org or by calling their local branch starting June 1.

Curbside pickup will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting June 8, and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"As the inside of the building will not be accessible to the public, in-person programs and room bookings remain suspended," library officials said. "However, virtual programs will continue on our website, where you can access a calendar of virtual events, and on our Facebook page. Wi-Fi will continue being accessible outside all CCPL buildings Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m."

In Columbia, the S.C. Human Affairs Commission has canceled a commemoration planned for June 4. The event was planned to mark the anniversary of the racially motivated mass shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015.