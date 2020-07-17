SC officials launch statewide 'Mask Up' campaign aimed at curbing coronavirus numbers

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to wear masks and take precautions in order to decrease the number of new coronavirus cases.

Health officials launched the "Mask Up" campaign, aimed at two age groups — 11 to 20 years old and 21 to 30 years old — who they say are making up a growing number of the state's new cases.

"Most of the virus spreads through the air in drops of moisture when the person contagious with the virus breaths, talks, coughs or sneezes," said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. "Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them."

Although surgical masks, cloth masks or other simple face coverings don't filter out all the virus, when combined with social distancing, their use reduces the amount of virus a sick person sheds into the air and lowers the chance of a non-infected person contracting the illness, Kacka said.

DHEC data show those ages 21 to 30 make up 22 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases while those age 11 to 20 make up 11 percent of cases.

The state said 214 coronavirus patients are intubated and using ventilators.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,964

Total number of cases in S.C.: 65,857

Number of new deaths reported: 25

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,078

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,593

Percent of tests that were positive: 17.4

Total number of tests in S.C.: 606,610

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday with 305. Richland County had 207, Greenville County had 171, Berkeley County had 117 and Horry County had 114.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

Charleston and Berkeley counties had the state's first and fourth highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday. Dorchester County had South Carolina's sixth highest number of new cases with 105.

Deaths

Of the new deaths, 23 were of patients 65 and older in the following counties: four in Anderson, three in Richland, two each in Spartanburg and Dorchester, and one each in Aiken, Berkeley, Dillon, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, Pickens, Sumter, Williamsburg and York.

The remaining two deaths were of patients 35 to 64 years old in Greenville and Kershaw counties.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

In Greenville on Friday, Mayor Knox White was joined by health experts for an address to the public.

Officials said Upstate hospitals could be overwhelmed within two weeks unless there is widespread mask adoption.

Authorities continue to ramp up testing in an effort to better track disease activity around South Carolina.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

As of Friday, there were 94 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 5.

In addition, there are 180 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.