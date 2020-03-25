SC officials investigating 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 424 in 39 counties

South Carolina officials are investigating 82 new coronavirus cases, they announced Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 424 cases in 39 counties.

For the first time, the Department of Health and Environmental Control included projections for new cases: 2,657 by April 2 and 8,053 by May 2.

Seven South Carolinians have died after contracting COVID-19. Two previously recorded cases — one in Lexington County and one in Lancaster County — actually live out-of-state and have been subtracted from the count, DHEC said.

DHEC also said Wednesday that South Carolinians shouldn't expect individual notification if they've been exposed to a known patient.

With the number of cases rising daily, state and local officials have debated the best way to slow the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Charleston became the first city in South Carolina to pass a "stay at home" ordinance, which included broad exceptions for businesses. The ordinance goes into effect Thursday and would last for two weeks.

No shelter in place order has been issued for the state. As part of the state of emergency law, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that he was directing law enforcement to prohibit or disperse gatherings of more than three people if they could endanger public health.

Some felt the measure went too far. The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina called on McMaster to rescind the order, arguing that since officers aren't trained public health professionals, it would be difficult for them to apply the restriction equally or fairly. Minorities could be targeted as a result, the ACLU of SC's executive director Frank Knaack said in a statement.

An opinion issued Tuesday by the S.C. Attorney General's office said that Attorney General Alan Wilson understood the order to refer to "boisterous crowds and unruly behavior," and enforcement should not infringe on any constitutional rights.

Other local leaders are concerned that officials aren't doing enough to handle the outbreak.

Charleston County government buildings won't be open after 2 p.m. Thursday, and will have limited staff available by phone and email during normal business hours.

Several islands are restricting access over fears that too many visitors could hasten the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Kiawah Island has put a freeze on all new short-term rentals until April 15. The move does not affect people who had booked a stay in the 21-day period before the unanimous Tuesday vote by Town Council.

Edisto Beach is stopping new check-ins from Wednesday morning until the end of April, whether or not they were booked before the town’s vote.

Their decisions follow a similar move on Monday by Folly Beach, which barred rentals until April 30, but that town’s measure went further, stopping all check-ins for that period, whether or not they were booked before the town’s vote.

Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have also restricted access, creating checkpoints to only let residents or workers onto the islands.

Gov. Henry McMaster asked Wednesday that anyone planning to visit from out-of-state for more than two nights plan to begin their stay with a two-week self-quarantine.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has identified six new patients who tested positive through its ambulatory testing facility, bringing the hospital system to 19 cases. The six most recent patients have been asked to self-quarantine at home.

Abbeville Area Medical Center also reported two new confirmed cases Wednesday. The facility has tested 78 patients for the coronavirus, with 54 negative results and 20 tests still pending, a spokeswoman said.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Camden began on Monday, and officials are expecting nearly 70 people to be screened for the condition this week. A flow of traffic pulled into the Kershaw County Mental Health Clinic parking lot Wednesday, where nurses clad in protective gear took temperatures and swabbed the back of their noses to collect samples.

The initiative is a partnership between Sandhills Medical Foundation and LabCorp, which is providing testing materials. The rural Midlands county remains South Carolina's virus hotspot, with 58 confirmed cases among its population of 65,000.

Authorities at two of the nation's largest military training bases, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Army’s largest basic combat training center at Fort Jackson in Columbia, have reported multiple cases of COVID-19.

The two military installations see upwards of 60,000 men and women annually, making them potential hot spots for exposure.

And, because of Pentagon directives, training will not stop. It is deemed essential to national security to keep the bases open and to keep turning civilians into service members.

The Marine Corps’ boot camp in South Carolina confirmed Wednesday that two service members tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials at Fort Jackson reported two positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the base's total to four.

Chloe Johnson, Gregory Yee and Adam Benson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.