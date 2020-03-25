SC officials investigating 342 coronavirus cases, including 7 deaths

State officials are investigating 342 coronavirus cases, including seven deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon.

With the number of cases rising daily, state and local officials have debated the best way to slow the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Charleston became the first city in South Carolina to pass a "stay at home" ordinance, which included broad exceptions for businesses. The ordinance goes into effect Thursday and would last for two weeks.

No shelter in place order has been issued for the state. As part of the state of emergency law, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that he was directing law enforcement to prohibit or disperse gatherings of more than three people if they could endanger public health.

Some felt the measure went too far. The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina called on McMaster to rescind the order, arguing that since officers aren't trained public health professionals, it would be difficult for them to apply the restriction equally or fairly. Minorities could be targeted as a result, the ACLU of SC's executive director Frank Knaack said in a statement.

Other local leaders are concerned that officials aren't doing enough to handle the outbreak.

Several islands are restricting access over fears that too many visitors could hasten the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Kiawah Island has put a freeze on all new short-term rentals until April 15. The move does not affect people who had booked a stay in the 21-day period before the unanimous Tuesday vote by Town Council.

It follows a similar move on Monday by Folly Beach, which barred rentals until April 30, but that town’s measure went further, stopping all check-ins for that period, whether or not they were booked before the town’s vote.

Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have also restricted access, creating checkpoints to only let residents or workers onto the islands.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has identified six new patients who tested positive through its ambulatory testing facility, bringing the hospital system to 19 cases. The six most recent patients have been asked to self-quarantine at home.

Abbeville Area Medical Center also reported two new confirmed cases Wednesday. The facility has tested 78 patients for the coronavirus, with 54 negative results and 20 tests still pending, a spokeswoman said.

Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.