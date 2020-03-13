SC officials identify 13th coronavirus case. Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency.

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Friday requiring all schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state's public health agency reported an additional presumptive case of the new virus in Camden, bringing the state's total to 13. Eleven of those are in the same social circle.

"We do not have widespread transmission in the state at this time," but more cases are expected, said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist with the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Most South Carolinians should "continue their daily routines" while following basic hygiene recommendations such as frequent hand washing, covering your coughs and staying home if sick, Bell said.

McMaster's order restricted visitation to nursing homes and assisted living centers statewide, allowing visitors only for patients in end-of-life situations.

His declaration also immediately suspended visitation to county jails, as well as prisons. The state Department of Corrections had already restricted visitation to inmates. The order also triggered anti-price-gouging laws.

The school closures begin Monday and will last for at least 14 days, the length of time it can take for someone exposed to the virus to feel sick. They are being required in counties where the new coronavirus strain is known to be spreading from person to person.

State school officials will provide guidance on whether to close more schools and how long they should be closed, McMaster said.

"The past 48 hours have seen remarkable activity across our nation," the governor said. "Many South Carolinians are anxious and worried. ... That is entirely understandable under these circumstances. I want to assure every resident ... we will get through this."

Of the 13 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, nine are in Kershaw County. Two are in Lancaster County.

In the two other known cases — one each in Spartanburg and Charleston counties — the patients recently returned home from a country with widespread transmission of the virus.

Whether other schools will close is uncertain. Districts must consult with the state Department of Health and Environment Control on if and when schools should close and for how long.

McMaster was set to discuss his order at a 5 p.m. news conference with state health officials, less than two hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

The governor issued an executive order making the emergency declaration official shortly before 5 p.m.

I have declared a state of emergency in South Carolina in response to COVID-19. -Schools in Lancaster and Kershaw Counties shall be closed for a period of 14 dayshttps://t.co/q6hirJL5PP(1/3) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 13, 2020

Trump's declaration allows the federal government to distribute $50 billion to states and local governments "in our shared fight against the disease," he said. He also ordered every state to immediately set up emergency operation centers.

The orders come a day after an unprecedented wave of cancellations of major events and suspensions of entire sports seasons. Events cancelled locally include the Carolina Cup in Camden and St. Patrick's Day festival in Columbia's Five Points.

McMaster has been repeatedly telling residents not to panic and use common sense in practicing personal hygiene, such as frequent hand washing, and staying home if sick.

"South Carolinians should remain calm and continue their normal daily routines and responsibilities," he said Wednesday, when he last held a news conference.

McMaster asked legislators Thursday to give the state Department of Health and Environment Control access to $45 million in state reserves to respond to the outbreak. That's the amount the agency says it needs for a worst-case scenario.

Leaders in both chambers said they fully support the request. The Senate will take up the legislation next week.

As of Friday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 123 tests for the virus with 110 coming back negative, according to the agency. So far, six cases have been confirmed by federal officials.

DHEC is also no longer requiring an agency medical consultant to approve tests. Individual healthcare providers have been authorized to approve tests, according to Bell.

Those numbers are expected to rise. Most people have mild symptoms but some have developed severe conditions which can be fatal. There are no known deaths from the virus in South Carolina. Those most at risk are the elderly and people with preexisting conditions such as obesity, diabetes, respiratory conditions or heart disease.

Worldwide, there are 125,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and 4,600 have died since it was first discovered in China in December, according to the World Health Organization, which declared a global pandemic Wednesday.

Staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.