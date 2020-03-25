SC officials expect more than eight thousand cases of coronavirus by early May

COLUMBIA — The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is expected to climb to more than 8,000 by early May, nearly 20 times the confirmed cases so far.
That's according to a forecast released Wednesday by the state's public health agency.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 424 known cases of COVID-19 in 39 of South Carolina's 46 counties, including seven coronavirus-related deaths. Kershaw County remains the hardest hit, with 63 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency projects there will be about 2,700 total cases by April 2 and 8,050 by May 2, though officials caution those predictions may change.
Residents should not expect to be notified if they're exposed to a case, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician consultant.
"As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies," she said, repeating the call for people to practice social distancing, stay home and wash their hands frequently.
A nationally renowned researcher with the University of South Carolina predicts much high numbers.
A forecast by James Morris, a USC biology professor, predicts that by March 31, South Carolina will have about 2,500 people who have tested positive. By April 10, though, that number skyrockets to about 40,000.
"Right around the first of April, it's going to get dicey. From that point on it really explodes," said Morris, who has done groundbreaking work on the impacts of rising sea level on marshlands.
He wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this week, urging the governor to take stronger actions to prepare for an upcoming flood of sick patients. He believes the state and its universities should consider setting up temporary hospitals in arenas and other large spaces.
"Maybe we won't need this, but why should we be any different in South Carolina than Italy, Spain and New York? They've had explosions of cases and run out of hospital beds," Morris said.
McMaster has urged people to stay home and on Monday authorized law enforcement officers statewide to break up gatherings of more than three people who pose a risk. But he has stopped short of officially ordering people statewide to stay home.
Based on the disease's hospitalization rate in other areas, if 40,000 people were sick at once, about 4,600 people likely would need to be hospitalized, with more than 900 needing critical care. South Carolina has 945 intensive care unit beds, according to DHEC records.
It was the speed of the COVID-19 outbreak that intrigued Morris, who usually studies changes over decades. So in mid-March, he began tracking South Carolina's cases and plugging numbers into a mathematical model he likened to a high school algebra problem.
He plotted the model's accuracy over the coming days, and the actual rise in cases came close to his forecast. If anything, he said, the model underestimated the pace. Initially, the number of cases in South Carolina doubled every three days. Now it's down to 2.5 days.
"In New York, it's every 3 days, so we're spot on with everything thing that's going on in the world. But it's alarming because it's an exponential rise," Morris said.
Globally, there were nearly 454,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, including 20,500 deaths. While China, where the disease was discovered in December, still ranks first in total cases, with 18 percent; Italy ranked second with 16 percent; the United States ranked third at 13 percent; and Spain was fourth with 10 percent. Italy and Spain, however, topped the death toll, according to John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.
Morris said his forecast of 40,000 cases in South Carolina by mid-April is based on the assumption that the state's medical infrastructure can test that many people. It likely will fall short, but that doesn't mean fewer people have COVID-19. It just means that we don't have accurate numbers of who does and who doesn't have it, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.