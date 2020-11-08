You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

SC officials encourage frequent coronavirus testing as holidays approach

DHEC logs 825 new cases, 20 deaths

  • Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab (copy)

A note on one of the testing instruments lets lab workers at the Medical University of South Carolina know the instrument is ready, empty, sanitized and prepped for COVID-19 test samples to be run through. File/Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

South Carolina reported 825 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, as a drop in testing corresponded to a drop in new cases logged compared to Saturday.

On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest daily tally since July 30.

While 14,357 tests were conducted for Saturday's report, 6,321 tests were performed for Sunday's report. Sunday saw a higher percent of tests coming back positive, at 13.1 percent versus 11.4 percent for Saturday.

DHEC officials are encouraging residents to test frequently for the virus so they can accurately assess community spread. It's especially important to test for the virus near the holidays or before and after gatherings, health officials said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 825, which is 422 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 175,730, plus 9,958 probable cases

New deaths reported: 20

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,776 confirmed, 260 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,173,744

Hospitalized patients: 718

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 120; Charleston, 67; and Spartanburg, 66.

What about the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 67 new cases, Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester reported 21.

DHEC said Sunday that a Dorchester County patient had died after contracting COVID-19, and the agency is investigating a Charleston County resident's death as a probable coronavirus-related death.

Deaths

Of the 20 new coronavirus deaths, 18 were patients 65 years old and older and two were middle-aged patients ages 35 to 64.

They were residents of Anderson, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Sunday, DHEC reported 718 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 184 in intensive care and 89 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News