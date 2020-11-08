SC officials encourage frequent coronavirus testing as holidays approach

South Carolina reported 825 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, as a drop in testing corresponded to a drop in new cases logged compared to Saturday.
On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest daily tally since July 30.
While 14,357 tests were conducted for Saturday's report, 6,321 tests were performed for Sunday's report. Sunday saw a higher percent of tests coming back positive, at 13.1 percent versus 11.4 percent for Saturday.
DHEC officials are encouraging residents to test frequently for the virus so they can accurately assess community spread. It's especially important to test for the virus near the holidays or before and after gatherings, health officials said.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 825, which is 422 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.
Total cases in S.C.: 175,730, plus 9,958 probable cases
New deaths reported: 20
Total deaths in S.C.: 3,776 confirmed, 260 probable
Total tests in S.C.: 2,173,744
Hospitalized patients: 718
Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.
Hardest-hit areas
The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 120; Charleston, 67; and Spartanburg, 66.
What about the tri-county?
In addition to Charleston County's 67 new cases, Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester reported 21.
DHEC said Sunday that a Dorchester County patient had died after contracting COVID-19, and the agency is investigating a Charleston County resident's death as a probable coronavirus-related death.
Deaths
Of the 20 new coronavirus deaths, 18 were patients 65 years old and older and two were middle-aged patients ages 35 to 64.
They were residents of Anderson, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.
Hospitalizations
On Sunday, DHEC reported 718 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 184 in intensive care and 89 on ventilators.
What do experts say?
Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.
They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.
Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.