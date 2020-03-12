SC officials don't know where 1st Kershaw County patient caught coronavirus disease

Nearly a week after the state's health department announced the coronavirus' arrival in South Carolina, health investigators say they don't know where one of the first two patients picked up the virus, and it's not likely they will find out.

A Camden woman in her 80s tested preemptively positive last Friday after going to KershawHealth hospital in Camden earlier that week.

She had no known history of travel, leaving the origin of her disease unclear.

Since then, another seven people in Kershaw County tested positive at S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control labs. Some of the cases await confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pinpointing sources of spread and who, exactly, COVID-19 patients have been in contact with is key to controlling the coronavirus disease, world health officials say. In some cases, however, it won't be possible to identify the source, said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's top epidemiologist.

Investigations into the details of a disease's spread, which is common practice during outbreaks, rely on what people tell health officials. Interviews might not be fruitful, people can forget details or they may have some reason not to tell the full truth, Bell said.

“Somebody could have passed through that community, some traveler, unknowingly," Bell said. "The expectation that we can identify every potential case should not be assumed.”

DHEC identified five other people the woman came into contact with. All are quarantined and none are showing symptoms, said Jennifer Read, DHEC's chief of staff.

The agency won't release more details about where the woman visited because that would "unnecessarily alarm people."

These investigations will continue to be important, even as more cases show up in South Carolina.

When the World Health Organization declared a pandemic Wednesday, officials criticized a lackluster response to the coronavirus worldwide. Efforts to track down contacts of people who have fallen ill, and then isolate anyone at risk, should be a top priority, they said.

Steps to distance people from one another can slow down the spread of the disease, said Dr. Michael J. Ryan, a senior adviser to the WHO. But "it is a poor substitute for aggressive public health action at the beginning," he added.

Communities should not rely on social distancing alone, he said, and public health officials should not forgo attempts to "chase the virus."

Just because the coronavirus has spread within communities does not mean health officials should stop trying to contain it, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top immunologist, during a Congressional hearing Thursday.

It's not a choice between containment and mitigation, he said. It's both.

"If you live in a state or a region where there are just a few cases, it doesn't matter," Fauci said. Everyone should be separating themselves from people who might be infected, he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, DHEC said 10 people in South Carolina are being monitored due to the coronavirus exposure and 10 are under quarantine for 14 days. Public events don't need to be canceled, the agency said, though many have.

The Charleston patient, a woman, returned home from her trip to France and Italy passed through the Charleston International Airport before falling ill and self-quarantining. DHEC consulted with the CDC, which "did not see a need to follow up with the travelers" who shared the woman's flight. She had mild symptoms.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump suspended travel from most of Europe.