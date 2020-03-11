SC officials confirm 10th presumptive coronavirus case. Patient is from Lancaster County

South Carolina public health officials have confirmed a 10th case of a new strain of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday night, there were eight presumptive, positive cases of COVID-19, as the disease is officially known. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially confirmed two cases in the Palmetto state.

Although the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control does initial testing for the virus, presumptive positive cases are required to be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The most recent patient is a woman from Lancaster County, said Linda Bell, South Carolina's state epidemiologist.

An investigation is underway to determine how the woman contracted the illness, state officials said. She is currently hospitalized and isolated. The woman's age range was not provided.

"Her samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory," according to a statement by the agency on Wednesday. "DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread. DHEC treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19."

Bell said her agency's top priorities are preventing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting public health.

“Our systems for protecting public health are working," she said. "We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”

So far, DHEC has tested 51 people for COVID-19, the agency said. The agency announced the state's first two presumptive cases on Friday — a woman from the Kershaw County town of Camden who had no clear path to the virus, and a Medical University of South Carolina worker in Charleston County who had recently returned from a trip to France and Italy. Those cases have since been confirmed by the CDC.

State officials have said this week that there appears to be evidence of community spread in Camden, where six people have tested presumptive for the virus and one case has been confirmed by the CDC.

As of Wednesday, there did not appear to be public alarm over the situation.

Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter said he hasn't received any calls from residents and county council members haven't received calls either.

At local restaurants, the lunch crowd was running strong, with small tables of women huddled over plates of chicken salad sandwiches.

During a county council meeting on Tuesday, no one stood up during the public comment period with coronavirus concerns or questions. Instead, the issues raised centered on having enough staffing at a local school to supervise children on days classes start late, making sure picnic tables are secured at a local park and on the morality of allowing alcohol sales during events at a county-owned park.

“We are veterans of tornadoes and hurricanes,” said county council chairman Julian Burns, adding that Kershaw County responds like most South Carolinians, by putting its head down and handling the situations.

“And that’s what is happening,” he said. “Life continues.”

But unlike in the case of a hurricane, statewide emergency operations have not been activated. This leaves some concern as those are the personnel who are experienced in coordinating a statewide response.

“It’s a different kind of disaster but it’s a disaster nonetheless,” Carpenter said. “A slow-moving one, but it’s methodically moving.”

Carpenter said the county has resources at its disposal that it could help if asked, perhaps by activating a phone bank to help screen people for potential exposure. And there is some frustration because everyone wants to help.

Burns was quick to say the county has had great support from Gov. Henry McMaster, and DHEC Director Rick Toomey came to Camden to meet with officials.

Nevertheless, there is concern among county leadership, the chairman said.

And it can be difficult to balance polite respect of health privacy with informing the public.

Burns said DHEC has promised they would try to find ways to keep county leadership better informed of the evolving situation. The chairman's sole complaint was around the public health agency's use of the term "community spread" and the confusion that initially caused.

“It doesn’t mean the whole community has it,” he said. “It means it’s spread among the people who commune together.”

Unlike in other states, DHEC has not identified a specific location of origin for the virus. But of Camden, Burns said, it’s a tight community, comparing it to the John Prine tune “In a Town This Size.”

“We know precisely where it came from,” he said, so community members know how to avoid contact and spread even with the town’s sociable nature.

And Carpenter said, to date, there is no concern that community events, like school sports, will become a breeding ground for the virus as most of those infected are older and have self-quarantined.

Of the Camden Cup, Burns said, “the race is on,” though with due precautions and added sanitation measures on the grounds.

Community leaders and healthcare professionals are meeting twice weekly to coordinate response and may increase meetings to three times a week, Carpenter said.

The county administrator also said local emergency medical services have sidelined one team for self quarantine. That team transported a patient with COVID-19 to a hospital.

The county has agreements with other EMS agencies and a private ambulance service should they need support, Carpenter said.

Burns said he feels he and other community leaders have been given enough information to act and make judgment calls. Though he urges community members to be extra hygiene conscious.

Federal officials, meanwhile, announced more than $600 million in funding for states to help fight the outbreak.

South Carolina is receiving $8.9 million of that total, according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Bell, the state epidemiologist, said that she and her colleagues understand the public is concerned about the signs of community spread, but they urge people to stay calm and follow basic recommendations on how to prevent the spread of illness — washing hands with soap and water, practicing good hygiene and covering coughs with the inside of the elbow.

Anyone showing signs of illness is asked to stay home from school or work, and not attend public gatherings, officials said. Anyone exhibiting symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their doctor or healthcare provider.

Those who don't have a healthcare provider can access free telehealth screenings provided by the Medical University of South Carolina. To access the service visit MUSC.care and use the code COVID19.

Like MUSC, Roper St. Francis is offering free virtual care consultations for anyone experiencing virus-like symptoms.

DHEC is also offering a "Care Line," which is available to anyone seeking general information on COVID-19. Call 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Because call volume has been high, callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time. For general questions about COVID-19, visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.