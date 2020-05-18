You are the owner of this article.
SC officials announce 6 more coronavirus deaths, 126 new cases

  • Updated
Teresa Link (center) hands a contaminated swab to Shavon Wigfall as they test for the coronavirus at a Roper St. Francis drive-thru testing site on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston on Monday, March 30, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

South Carolina officials announced on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and 126 new cases. 

The state has now reported 8,942 confirmed cases of the virus and 391 deaths.

Four of the newly reported deaths were individuals above age 65 from Charleston, Clarendon, Lexington and Williamsburg counties. Two were between the ages of 35 and 65 from Clarendon and Florence counties.

More than 131,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State health officials are working to expand testing. DHEC has scheduled 50 mobile testing sites through June 5 and plans to add more. The list of mobile testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

South Carolina continues to roll back restrictions on day-to-day life. Close-contact businesses, including salons and gyms, were allowed to reopen on Monday and the state entered its second week since dine-in service at restaurants could resume.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said on Monday there was "a lot of success" during the first weekend of bars and restaurants being open on King Street.

He said there were only a few businesses that had not been in compliance with social distancing rules and other restrictions.

"Those that choose to not be responsible, I think, there'll be a lot of positive peer pressure among the restaurants," Reynolds said.

The Charleston County detention center no longer has any inmates who are positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Al Cannon said.

The last inmate who tested positive for the virus was released from jail on Monday, he said. No new inmates or staff members have tested positive for a few weeks, Cannon added.

Overall, the detention center had 14 inmates and two employees test positive after their first positive case on April 1.

Cannon said employees will continue to check new inmates for symptoms.

The department will continue working with county solicitors to keep the jail's occupancy lower than usual by determining which inmates may not need to be incarcerated during the pandemic.

Organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina have called for prisons and jails to consider more inmates for release during the pandemic.

The Savannah River Site has had 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among employees. Thirteen have been cleared to return to work.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

