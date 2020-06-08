SC officials announce 542 new coronavirus cases, a new daily record

South Carolina officials announced 542 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 11 new deaths.

It marks a new record for cases reported in South Carolina in one day.

Across the state, 14,800 people have tested positive for the virus since cases first began in March. Deaths have reached 557, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Saturday saw officials announcing more than 500 new cases in one day for the first time.

It was the ninth consecutive day that the state’s seven-day average had swelled, and more than 29 percent of the total known cases were identified within those past two weeks.

A few counties reported high numbers of new cases on Monday. Greenville County reported 116 new cases, while Charleston County reported 38 and Lexington County reported 48.

Nine of the newly deceased patients were elderly individuals from Berkeley, Chesterfield, Dillon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties. Two were middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Kershaw counties.

As of Sunday, more than 253,000 tests have been completed in the state. On Sunday, 6,262 people were tested, with 8.7 percent positive for COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus rose above 500 for the first time on Monday, with 507 people currently in hospitals throughout the state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.