SC officials announce 390 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

  • Updated
The Old South Carriage Co. resumes horse carriage tours during the Memorial Day weekend as coronavirus restrictions are lifted Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

State health officials announced 390 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and one new death.

In total, South Carolina has reported 14,286 cases of the virus and 546 deaths.

The newly deceased patient was an elderly individual from Darlington County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC warned of mounting evidence for high rates of infection in people without symptoms who don't realize they're infectious. Officials encouraged South Carolina residents to practice social distancing, avoid group gatherings and wear a mask in public.

More than 246,000 people have been tested in the state. On Sunday, 477 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

On Saturday, officials announced more than 500 new cases in one day for the first time.

It was the ninth consecutive day that the state’s seven-day average has swelled, and more than 29 percent of the total known cases were identified within the past two weeks.

DHEC estimates that more than 93,800 residents have contracted the virus, and projections on its website indicate that more than 850 patients are expected to die by early August.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

