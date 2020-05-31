You are the owner of this article.
SC officials announce 312 new coronavirus cases as deaths nearly reach 500

  • Updated
Pedestrians pass a home on East Bay Street with a "Beat Corona" sign hung on its door during the Memorial Day weekend Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

South Carolina officials announced 312 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and seven new deaths.

In the state, 11,861 cases of the virus have been confirmed, along with 494 deaths.

The seven newly deceased patients were elderly individuals from Anderson, Chester, Colleton, Darlington, Hampton, Marlboro and York counties.

Sunday's daily total is the third highest yet reported by the state. It marks the third consecutive day of record-breaking case numbers, beginning with 331 new cases reported on Friday.

During the last week of May, cases increased at the fastest pace logged since COVID-19 first struck the state in March, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

DHEC said Sunday that Saturday's total was incorrect and missed 154 newly confirmed cases. The total for May 30 should have been 420 cases, the highest number reported daily so far.

Current projections estimate that South Carolina will log more than 14,000 cases of the virus by June 13. By Aug. 4, around 734 deaths are projected to occur.

As of Saturday, more than 206,000 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina. Through July 2, DHEC has scheduled 104 mobile testing events and plans to add more.

DHEC said 402 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591.

