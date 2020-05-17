SC officials announce 163 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths as state nears 9,000 total cases

South Carolina health officials announced 163 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, along with five new deaths.

Across the state, 8,816 residents have tested positive for the virus and 385 have died after contracting it.

Four of the newly deceased patients were individuals above the age of 65 living in Dillon, Horry, Richland and Sumter counties.

One patient was a person between the ages of 35 and 65 from Florence County.

On Saturday, for the first time since March 25, South Carolina didn’t record any deaths among coronavirus patients in a reporting day.

Testing for the virus has expanded across the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

By the end of May, DHEC plans to meet their goal of testing two percent of the state's population, or 110,000 people, every month.

As of Sunday, 60,000 COVID-19 tests had been completed for the month. More than 7,000 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Salons, gyms and communal swimming pools can reopen Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week. The close-contact businesses will be allowed to resume nearly seven weeks after they were ordered to close.

Several other restrictions have been rolled back, including the state's stay-at-home order and bans on public beaches and dine-in eating.

By Monday, only tourist attractions and places that involve large gatherings, such as arenas, nightclubs and movie theaters, will remain closed.