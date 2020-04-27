SC officials announce 142 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths, for state total of 5,613 cases

South Carolina officials announced 142 new cases of the coronavirus and three related deaths on Monday. The state now has had 5,613 confirmed cases and 177 reported deaths.

The three deceased patients were elderly individuals from Clarendon, Florence and Greenville counties.

Among the 142 new cases of the virus reported on Monday, 44 cases were from Greenville County. That number came from a month's history of positive tests that was just submitted to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control this weekend, the agency said.

"DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring," officials said in a news release.

Also on Monday, Folly Beach City Council voted unanimously to continue restrictions on beach access to nonresidents.

The council put off discussions on the matter until May 6, a decision that for now keeps checkpoints in place. But two other beach communities, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms, plan to take up similar measures on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials with the state's prison system said preventing the virus' spread has required constant vigilance.

As of Sunday night, the most current numbers shows the S.C. Department of Corrections has identified 43 coronavirus cases among staff and nine among prisoners.

Prison officials have weathered several challenges since the first coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the Palmetto State.

On April 12, an administrative staff member at Lee Correctional Institution near Bishopville died of complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The staff member's death has impacted many at the Department of Corrections, Stirling said.

Under normal circumstances, colleagues would be able to attend that person's funeral.

"It's a place for people to hug and talk, we want to do that but you kind of have to mourn on your own," Stirling said. "It's been tough on that institution. It's been tough on (the agency)."

Despite the challenge of containing cases, agency director Bryan Stirling said the fact there aren't more cases is a testament to the hard work of staff, volunteers and inmates.

South Carolina's prisons got to work early, Stirling said, by limiting in-person access to facilities to essential personnel only. The agency set up an internal system to help track cases when they're identified and barred staff from visiting known coronavirus hotspots.

The Department of Corrections set up a hotline that is manned by staff volunteers as well as medical staff and has received more than 50 calls a day, the director said.

Quick turnarounds on testing through the Medical University of South Carolina and strict hygiene and social-distancing measures have been vital in keeping as many staff as possible at work, positive cases to a minimum and the agency running as it needs to, Stirling said.

"Overall, I'm very proud of how the staff has responded to this unprecedented time in our history," he said.