SC officials announce 141 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

South Carolina officials announced 141 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday and eight new deaths.

A total of 6,626 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, and 275 individuals have died after contracting it, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. More than 64,000 people have been tested overall for COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The eight newly deceased patients were elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Gov. Henry McMaster decided Friday that the home-or-work order he’d enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 will become optional Monday. Outdoor dining will also be allowed starting Monday.

While the state begins to reopen the economy, many South Carolina cities have stressed the growing financial challenges they're facing. While revenue has dropped, demands on cities are only growing, mayors have said. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin addressed his city's issues in a video discussion involving the U.S. Conference of Mayors and federal officials.

“Simply put, demand and need for core local government services has increased significantly at the same time we are all projecting unprecedented levels of revenue loss," Benjamin said Wednesday. "Cities need real money – direct assistance – to ensure that we can continue to address this crisis, provide basic services, and avoid layoffs and service cuts that exacerbate the economic impact of the virus."

Many have called for the state's reopening to accelerate, despite concerns that testing is still not widespread and many people could be unknowing carriers of the virus.

Isle of Palms City Council called an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the possibility of reopening beaches to residents from neighboring towns. Mount Pleasant Town Council approved a non-binding resolution calling on neighboring cities to allow other residents access to the beaches.

The council decided that the checkpoint will remain in place until it expires May 12, keeping non-residents off the island between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A motion allowing non-residents past the checkpoint without proof that they were headed to a business failed by one vote.

Short-term rentals won’t be immediately reopened, and parking will be restricted.

Across the state, beach and mountain parks were teeming with visitors Saturday, the first weekend they’ve been open since the statewide restrictions began in March.

Many parks in the Charleston area hit capacity quickly. By noon on Sunday, Remleys’ Point and Shem Creek boat landings had no more parking available, Mount Pleasant police said on Twitter.