SC officials announce 140 new coronavirus cases as salons, gyms slated to reopen next week

South Carolina officials announced 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 new deaths, bringing the state to a total 7,792 cases. The number of new deaths ties the daily high so far reported.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 89,968 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted as of Monday. Their goal is to test two percent of the state's population, or 110,000, per month, and they're on track to meet that target for May, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he was lifting restrictions on close-contact services and athletic and recreational facilities as of Monday, May 18. This includes barber shops, nail salons, hair salons, tanning salons and tattoo and massage parlors.

"We've said since sometime in March that the virus has been chasing us, but now we're chasing the virus," McMaster said at a Monday press conference, referencing the increased contact tracing in the state.

Contract tracing seeks to find those who may have been infected with the virus after being in contact with a confirmed positive case. According to Bell, 400 people have been hired by DHEC for contact tracing, in addition to 1,400 people contracted through other companies.

As of Monday, 346 people in South Carolina have died after contracting the coronavirus. Of the 15 new deaths reported Monday, 11 were individuals over the age of 65 living in Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Hampton, Lancaster, Lexington and Richland Counties. Four of the deceased patients were people between the ages of 35-65 living in Fairfield, Florence and Sumter counties.

Updated projections from DHEC indicate that by the last week of May, South Carolina will have around 10,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19. They expect a drop in newly reported cases from week to week, around 900 per week moving forward rather than approximately 1,000.

Charleston County Public Library announced they are planning a phased reopening of their branches.

On June 8, they will begin offering limited in-person services, which may involved amended hours or limited access at some branches. Patrons will be able to pick up books and other items put on hold, officials said.

Book drops will reopen on May 18 so that books and DVDs can be returned. Patrons are encouraged to return those loaned items between May 18 and June 8 so the items can be quarantined before the branches reopen.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.