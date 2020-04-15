SC officials announce 105 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths

South Carolina saw its lowest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since March 23 on Wednesday but recorded back-to-back days of double-digit deaths, according to data released by state public health officials.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 105 new cases and 10 deaths, for a total of 3,656 cases and 107 deaths so far.
Of the 10 most recent deaths, seven patients were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions, DHEC said. Two died in Kershaw County, and one each in Colleton, Georgetown, Greenville, Lancaster and Spartanburg counties.
The health conditions of one person who died in McCormick County are under investigation, DHEC said. Two patients, from Richland and Sumter counties, were middle aged and had underlying health conditions.
Authorities subtracted one case each from the total counts for Calhoun and Horry counties, as an individual previously reported for each county was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county," DHEC said.
The state's public health agency reported that it has conducted 10,935 tests for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
"A total of 34,733 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state," the agency said.
DHEC's lab is operating extended hours and is running tests seven days a week, the agency said. The state lab aims to provide test results within 24 to 48 hours.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 5,188 hospital beds available in South Carolina, DHEC said. Of the state's total beds, 6,271, or 54.7 percent, were in use.
State public health officials continue to urge people to stay home and minimize contact with others outside their homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Residents should be monitoring themselves for symptoms, avoid touching frequently touched items and washing their hands regularly, DHEC said.