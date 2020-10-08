SC nursing homes to begin reporting visitation rules to DHEC as coronavirus cases climb

Licensed nursing homes and residential care facilities in South Carolina are now required to report their visitation practices to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC issued a public health order Thursday requiring each facility to send a weekly report of whether it allows visitation and how many residents had visitors, or to give reasons for prohibiting visitation. The reports will be available to the public at scdhec.gov/visitation beginning Tuesday.

"This public health order was issued as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the health of long-term care facility residents and the workers who care for them while also providing for safe and careful visits with family, friends and loved ones," DHEC said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 859, which is 444 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 149,219, plus 5,536 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,311, plus 203 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 716

Total tests in S.C.: 1,563,307

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday were Spartanburg, 106; Greenville, 97; and Horry, 89.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 26 new cases, Berkeley had 10 and Dorchester had 21.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths, nine were elderly patients aged 65 and older and three were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Beaufort, Darlington, Dillon, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 716 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Thursday, DHEC said, 191 were in intensive care with 94 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 297 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.