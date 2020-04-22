SC nursing home is host to a coronavirus cluster: 'We’re all stacked on top of each other'

A Lowcountry nursing home with a poor federal rating and a recent six-figure fine over safety violations is now host to one of the largest known coronavirus outbreaks in the state, records show.

The 57 cases confirmed by health officials Tuesday at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan account for 40 percent of the known cases in all of Berkeley County. Infections at the 135-bed facility also dwarfed other totals from the state’s hundreds of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Lawyers who handle litigation against nursing homes said the news came as no surprise. They pointed to the Hanahan facility’s poor health inspection record. That includes a one-star federal rating — the lowest possible — and a recent $234,000 fine stemming from a 2018 inspection that cited, among other issues, infectious disease control violations.

A spokeswoman for HCR Manor Care, the home’s Ohio-based corporate owner, said the Hanahan facility moved quickly to protect residents and staff. That includes halting visitors, regularly checking residents’ temperatures and equipping staff with special protective gear.

Information on the outbreaks at nursing homes had been kept from South Carolinians for weeks. In states like Washington, early reports of cases clustered among vulnerable elderly residents helped spur health authorities into action to combat the virus.

South Carolina health officials said they needed time to compile the reports, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released the data Tuesday night.

It revealed traces of the virus in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in virtually every corner of the state. Among them: Greenville-area homes, a skilled nursing facility on Hilton Head and a rehab center in Rock Hill.

Of the 46 facilities with reported cases, as of April 21, five had more than 10. The Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center, an 88-bed facility in Columbia, reported the second-highest total of cases with 29.

But, according to the data, which DHEC began collecting April 3, no facilities face an outbreak like the one in Hanahan.

Julie Beckert, the spokeswoman for Heartland's owner, also stressed that the Hanahan facility is working closely with state and local officials to monitor the outbreak.

Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater, for her part, said she was unaware the nursing home's cases totaled in the 50s until news outlets reported it Tuesday. City officials were first flagged to the home’s outbreak a few weeks ago, Rainwater said, through an anonymous tip.

"I'm very grateful to the brave person who came forward because she realized something had to be done before it was too late," Rainwater said.

Since then, the facility has stayed in close contact with the city, she said.

Several factors regarding the outbreak in Hanahan remain unclear. DHEC’s total includes both staff and patients who have tested positive, and Beckert said providing a more detailed breakdown presents challenges.

Fifteen employees have tested positive, and five have recovered, Beckert said. The facility is now treating 38 patients with COVID-19, she said. Since March, three residents have died, though the facility doesn’t know if those deaths were related to the virus.

“This information is constantly changing and for us to report that information publicly may just add concern and fear rather than allay it,” Beckert said.

Kenneth Jones, a resident of the Hanahan home, told The Post and Courier he and families of residents have also been kept in the dark. After Jones tested positive for COVID-19 last week, he said no one at the facility notified his wife or three children.

He decried several other key aspects of the home’s preparation for the outbreak.

Nurses have attended to him without wearing masks, Jones said. Some residents have been free to roam the halls. And though the facility has been locked down to visitors, it allowed unnecessary exceptions on more than one occasion, he said.

Prior to the outbreak, the 60-year-old former electrician had planned on leaving the facility. Jones needed just a few more weeks of therapy after multiple surgeries and rehabilitation of a bad knee.

Now stricken with the virus, though not showing symptoms, Jones is largely confined to his bed in a ward full of COVID-19 patients that’s cordoned off from the rest of the facility. He shares a small, hospital-like room with another man who also tested positive, Jones said.

“It’s really been like a nightmare,” Jones said. “We’re all stacked on top of each other down here.”

Beckert said COVID patients may share rooms under federal guidelines. Staffers are required to wear masks, she said, including face shields in the isolation unit.

After The Post and Courier contacted Beckert, she said she relayed Jones’ concerns to the Hanahan facility.

The cluster in Hanahan came as less of a shock to Nathan Hughey, a Mount Pleasant lawyer who handles litigation against nursing homes.

“It has a history,” he said.

The facility is one of 34 in the state with the lowest one-star rating from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, federal data shows.

Most of Heartland’s five other facilities in South Carolina carry more decent ratings. Its other Lowcountry facility, Heartland of West Ashley Rehab and Nursing Center, also carries a one-star rating.

Inspectors flagged a laundry list of violations at the Hanahan home in 2018, and the federal government refused to pay the facility for the care it provided to Medicare and Medicaid recipients for about a month until they were fixed.

The facility’s six-figure fine that year — about $234,000 — was among the biggest penalties assessed in South Carolina in recent years.

Among other infractions, that inspection found issues that could limit Heartland’s ability to control the spread of disease, though they were relatively minor. The nursing home had failed to test for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires disease, and a nurse was seen taking a resident’s blood sample without wearing gloves.

The facility started testing for Legionnaires and monitoring its staff's hand hygiene later that year, inspection records show.

Beckert said those issues are now resolved and the facility is now compliant with state and federal regulations.

Thad Moore contributed to this report.