You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

SC numbers of coronavirus cases remain high, with large percentage of positive tests

DHEC logs 2,736 new cases, 5 deaths

  • Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab (copy)

A note on one of the testing instruments lets lab workers at the Medical University of South Carolina know the instrument is ready, empty, sanitized and prepped for COVID-19 test samples to be run through. File/Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

South Carolina continued to see high numbers of new coronavirus cases Monday.

Around 25 percent of recent South Carolina tests for the virus have returned a positive result, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state is quickly approaching a milestone of 5 million tests conducted for COVID-19 across the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,736, which is 1,632 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 379,775, plus 41,642 probable cases

New deaths reported: 5

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,920 confirmed, 632 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,699,198

Hospitalized patients: 2,201

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 25.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Monday were Greenville, 406; Richland, 179; and Spartanburg, 179.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 150 new cases while Berkeley had 51 and Dorchester logged 54.

Deaths 

All of the victims reported dead Monday were aged 65 or older.

They lived in Beaufort, Calhoun, Georgetown, Orangeburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,201 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 429 were in intensive care and 262 were on ventilators. 

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

The Medical University of South Carolina is offering rapid testing Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston International Airport's parking garage.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News