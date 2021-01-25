SC numbers of coronavirus cases remain high, with large percentage of positive tests

South Carolina continued to see high numbers of new coronavirus cases Monday.

Around 25 percent of recent South Carolina tests for the virus have returned a positive result, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state is quickly approaching a milestone of 5 million tests conducted for COVID-19 across the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,736, which is 1,632 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 379,775, plus 41,642 probable cases

New deaths reported: 5

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,920 confirmed, 632 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,699,198

Hospitalized patients: 2,201

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 25.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Monday were Greenville, 406; Richland, 179; and Spartanburg, 179.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 150 new cases while Berkeley had 51 and Dorchester logged 54.

Deaths

All of the victims reported dead Monday were aged 65 or older.

They lived in Beaufort, Calhoun, Georgetown, Orangeburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,201 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 429 were in intensive care and 262 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

The Medical University of South Carolina is offering rapid testing Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston International Airport's parking garage.