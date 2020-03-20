SC not among states loosening alcohol laws on home delivery, curbside sales amid pandemic

Should Charleston area restaurants, bars, and breweries be able to deliver alcoholic beverages during the coronavirus pandemic?

Their state-issued alcohol licenses clearly say no. But bartenders, restaurateurs and brewery owners reeling from the severe downturn in demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in South Carolina say it would help them out if the Palmetto State followed the lead of other jurisdictions nationally and relaxed its rules about how their businesses can sell alcohol.

"Our breweries and brewpubs are teetering, and we’re not sure for how long they’re going to be able to hold on," said Brook Bristow, executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild.

On Thursday, the guild sent Gov. Henry McMaster a letter requesting help in "mitigat(ing) some of the catastrophic economic damage that is certainly to come to our industry." Among emergency economic remedies, the organization, which represents the state's 80-some craft breweries, sought reprieve from alcohol delivery and drive-thru sales regulations.

"We're looking for any solution — including delivery and drive-thru service — to allow them a chance to weather this storm," Bristow said.

So far, a handful of states have suspended or revised their laws and regulations to allow alcohol sales via delivery, including California, New York, Texas, New Hampshire, Maryland, Illinois, Montana and Washington. More are considering the move.

"We have to be fluid. … We have to do everything we can to help our licensees weather this storm," a Maryland state official told U.S. News & World Report on Thursday, explaining the decision.

By contrast, S.C. officials are not signaling flexibility around alcohol sales in this case.

"We have made no change to Alcohol Beverage Licensing (ABL) requirements in South Carolina’s laws and regulations," stated the South Carolina Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Licensing arm in an emailed notice Thursday titled "ABL Reminders."

That means for South Carolina's restaurants, bars, breweries and distilleries, it remains "illegal to sell beer, wine, and liquor through curbside, delivery, or drive-thru service," continued the notice.

Those businesses are deprived of their regular flow of customers due to McMaster's ban on dine-in service throughout the state, issued Tuesday.

DOR spokesman Tim Smith told The Post and Courier on Thursday he was unaware of any discussions about loosening those rules and referred questions about enforcement to the State Law Enforcement Department. SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby cited the department's guidelines on McMaster's executive order, which dictate no changes in enforcement.

On Friday, the guild's letter had yet to receive a response, Bristow said.

The S.C. Senate is currently considering a bill, unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, that would allow retailers to offer curbside pick-up for alcoholic beverages. It is not clear whether businesses like restaurants and breweries would be included in this rule.

Craft breweries in Charleston have seen sales plummet thanks to a one-two punch to their revenue: not only are their taprooms closed, but so are the bars that buy cans and kegs.

Loosening rules around delivery wouldn't replace that volume, but "I think it would be a good step," said Jaime Tenny, co-owner of COAST Brewing in North Charleston.

Beyond breweries, Charleston restaurateurs hope that alcohol delivery could replace lost revenues and act as a partial lifeline, as it has in states, like New York, that have moved to permit it.

"I think it would for sure" be beneficial, said Matt Tunstall, co-owner of Stems & Skins in North Charleston, of the ability to deliver alcohol. Though the James Beard-nominated wine bar's license doesn't permit alcohol delivery currently, "if the law allowed I would jump right into it."

His Park Circle business, like virtually all S.C. restaurants and bars, operates under an on-premise license. That classification does allow for to-go sales of unopened alcoholic beverages, but the customer must walk up to the business to make their purchase, as opposed to a worker handing them a six-pack while they sit in the car.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, many Charleston area restaurants and bars didn't bother with to-go sales, because their markup — a vital source of revenue for these thin-margined operations — makes their prices less competitive than retailers.

But in a crisis, some restaurateurs hope that the delivery option (which has never been permitted under this license) would appeal to customers hoping to support their favorite establishments.

"It would be significant potentially," said Max Kuller, owner of downtown Charleston's Estadio. "Every cent coming in is big to support our fixed costs."

But others question whether delivery would help, citing complicating factors like a lack of vehicles and know-how and the fact that many establishments have already laid off staff.

And delivery might be more useful to restaurants, which can up-sell wine or beer alongside a food purchase, than it is to pure bars that make their money strictly on single-serving drink sales.

"It would be somewhat complicated to navigate as a bar," said Sarah Griffith, general manager of Cutty's Elliottborough Establishment, a popular downtown dive.

While the bar has a lot of inventory that it can't sell, she continued, "we aren't set up for delivery."