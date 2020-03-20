SC not allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol, but curbside pickup of beer and wine is OK

Should Charleston area restaurants, bars, and breweries be able to deliver alcoholic beverages during the coronavirus pandemic?

South Carolina on Saturday didn't go quite that far, but an executive order suspending a portion of the state's liquor law will allow customers to pick up beer and wine in sealed containers, either from within licensed venues or at the curbside.

The order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster did not adjust any laws pertaining to hard alcohol. Also according to the governor's office, while the order lifts the longstanding prohibition on beer and wine sales to "anyone who remains in a motor vehicle," it doesn't apply to drivers for third-party delivery services, such as UberEats.

Bartenders, restaurateurs and brewery owners reeling from the severe downturn in demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in South Carolina had lobbied for the Palmetto State to follow the lead of other jurisdictions nationally and relax its rules about how their businesses can sell alcohol.

"Our breweries and brewpubs are teetering, and we’re not sure for how long they’re going to be able to hold on," said Brook Bristow, executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild.

On Thursday, the guild sent Gov. Henry McMaster a letter requesting help in "mitigat(ing) some of the catastrophic economic damage that is certainly to come to our industry."

"We're looking for any solution — including delivery and drive-thru service — to allow them a chance to weather this storm," Bristow said.

So far, a handful of states have suspended or revised their laws and regulations to allow alcohol sales via delivery, including California, New York, Texas, New Hampshire, Maryland, Illinois, Montana and Washington. More are considering the move.

"We have to be fluid. … We have to do everything we can to help our licensees weather this storm," a Maryland state official told U.S. News & World Report on Thursday, explaining the decision.

Craft breweries in Charleston have seen sales plummet thanks to a one-two punch to their revenue: not only are their taprooms closed, but so are the bars that buy cans and kegs.

Loosening rules around delivery wouldn't replace that volume, but "I think it would be a good step," said Jaime Tenny, co-owner of COAST Brewing in North Charleston.

Beyond breweries, Charleston restaurateurs hope that alcohol delivery could replace lost revenues and act as a partial lifeline, as it has in states, like New York, that have moved to permit it.

"I think it would for sure" be beneficial, said Matt Tunstall, co-owner of Stems & Skins in North Charleston, of the ability to deliver alcohol. "If the law allowed, I would jump right into it."

His Park Circle business, like virtually all S.C. restaurants and bars, operates under an on-premise license. That classification does allow for to-go sales of unopened alcoholic beverages, but the customer must walk up to the business to make their purchase, as opposed to a worker handing them a six-pack while they sit in the car.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, many Charleston-area restaurants and bars didn't bother with to-go sales, because their markup — a vital source of revenue for these thin-margined operations — makes their prices less competitive than retailers.

But in a crisis, some restaurateurs hope that the delivery option (which has never been permitted under this license) would appeal to customers hoping to support their favorite establishments.

"It would be significant potentially," said Max Kuller, owner of downtown Charleston's Estadio. "Every cent coming in is big to support our fixed costs."

Expanded delivery options might prove most useful to restaurants, which can up-sell wine or beer alongside a food purchase, than it is to pure bars that make their money strictly on single-serving drink sales.

"It would be somewhat complicated to navigate as a bar," said Sarah Griffith, general manager of Cutty's Elliottborough Establishment, a popular downtown dive.

While the bar has a lot of inventory that it can't sell, she continued, "we aren't set up for delivery."