SC nonprofit steps in to assist people with state unemployment agency overrun

With tens of thousands of people losing jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, a South Carolina nonprofit has stepped up to help people navigate the state's overwhelmed unemployment system.

Shelli Quenga, program director at the Palmetto Project, said her organization recognized a growing need to support the large number of South Carolinians who have been unable to file an unemployment claim on their own.

Under normal circumstances, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce allows newly unemployed workers to file applications either over the phone or through the agency's website.

But in recent weeks, DEW has been overrun with an unprecedented number of people seeking assistance during the current economic downturn. That hampered many people's attempts to access the agency's phone lines and customer service representatives.

DEW has drastically increased its staffing levels in recent weeks. The agency announced plans to have more than 500 customer service representatives available to assist callers.

But The Post and Courier continues to field complaints from people who have been unable to receive help from DEW's employees.

Quenga has heard some of the same stories. That's why she started posting on social media and sending out emails offering to help individuals get their online applications finalized.

"We just felt like there was a gap in the system," Quenga said.

Quenga and her team may not be experts in unemployment insurance or the recent changes that Congress made to the unemployment program's benefits and eligibility. But their skills and experience are still helpful right now.

The Palmetto Project is used to dealing with some of the country's most complicated governmental programs. And the organization, through its initiative Insure SC, is already set up to handle people's personal information.

Medicare and Medicaid applications are far more complicated to navigate than unemployment, Quenga said. But that doesn't mean the process is simple for everyone, she said.

Mary Anderson, a 60-year-old West Ashley resident, said she tried to apply for unemployment insurance on her own last month but continually failed to get her application through the state's online portal.

Anderson, who made a living as a temp worker in the hospitality industry, doesn't have a computer or internet connection at her home.

She initially tried to submit her unemployment claim using her cellphone, she said. But her wireless connection was either too slow or the website wouldn't load correctly.

When that didn't work, Anderson tried to go to the Trident SC Works center, where people can normally access a computer to file for unemployment claim. But she quickly learned that the center was closed because of the pandemic.

Later, she resorted to asking a neighbor to use their internet and computer to file her claim. But that didn't work either. Anderson said she just wasn't experienced enough with computers to work through the application.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"It's a long process to get it accepted," she said.

Anderson was about to give up on her claim entirely when she saw a message from the Palmetto Project offering to help.

The group worked with her over the phone to get all of the information needed to submit her claim and then filed it online for her.

"They went far beyond their duties to help me," Anderson said. "That's one less stress I have to deal with.

"Whether I get turned down or not, I'm just happy someone helped me file it," she said.

Quenga said about half of her team is assisting people with unemployment claims. But so far they've only helped a handful of people.

While the organization has people seeking out help with unemployment, Quenga said her staff is also using the opportunity to check if people have health insurance. That remains the group's primary mission, she said.

Some of the people the Palmetto Project is helping with their unemployment claims, Quenga said, are individuals who have worked with the organization before.

Tracy Keener, a York County resident, relied on the Palmetto Project in past years to help her son get signed up for Medicaid. And, more recently, the nonprofit helped she and her husband get private insurance through the federal exchange.

That's why Keener was so excited when she found out the group was helping unemployed workers. She lost her job at a Christian camp in the middle of March and struggled for weeks to get her application submitted to DEW.

Keener tried to use the state agency's hotline to get help finalizing her claim. She remained on hold for several hours, only to be disconnected or instructed to call back at a later date.

Those frustrations ended once she connected with the Palmetto Project. The group, she said, lifted a huge weight off of her shoulders and helped her finish her application.

"Where would I be without them?" she said. "I'd still be going around and around with that website."