SC nears 6 million coronavirus tests as FDA panel endorses third vaccine

South Carolina has performed nearly 6 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began, a steady increase even as new cases drop from their January peak.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged 5,916,875 tests as of Feb. 25, according to the Palmetto State's latest data.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,112 confirmed, 335 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 442,957 confirmed, 72,115 probable.

Percent positive: 5 percent.

New deaths reported: 18 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,546 confirmed, 952 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 73 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of Feb. 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (136), Richland County (99), Spartanburg County (72) and York County (72) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 52 new cases on Feb. 27, while Berkeley County counted 41 and Dorchester County had 31.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths was a Charleston County patient age 18 to 34, while four were age 35 to 64 and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 865 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 27, 221 were in the ICU and 109 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Food and Drug Administration recommended authorization of a third COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 26, a step that could dramatically increase distribution across the country.

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is the first to work with a single dose, and doesn't require special refrigeration. The FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine for adults.