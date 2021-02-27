You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

SC nears 6 million coronavirus tests as FDA panel endorses third vaccine

DHEC logs 1,112 new cases, 18 more deaths

  • Updated
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna.

 HONS

South Carolina has performed nearly 6 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began, a steady increase even as new cases drop from their January peak.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged 5,916,875 tests as of Feb. 25, according to the Palmetto State's latest data.

To find a testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,112 confirmed, 335 probable.

Total cases in S.C.:  442,957 confirmed, 72,115 probable.

Percent positive: 5 percent.

New deaths reported: 18 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,546 confirmed, 952 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 73 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 

42nd as of Feb. 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (136), Richland County (99), Spartanburg County (72) and York County (72) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 52 new cases on Feb. 27, while Berkeley County counted 41 and Dorchester County had 31.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths was a Charleston County patient age 18 to 34, while four were age 35 to 64 and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 865 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 27, 221 were in the ICU and 109 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Food and Drug Administration recommended authorization of a third COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 26, a step that could dramatically increase distribution across the country.

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is the first to work with a single dose, and doesn't require special refrigeration. The FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine for adults.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News