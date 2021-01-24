SC nears 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as state vaccine utilization lags

South Carolina neared 6,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

The state continues to lag in vaccine utilization. Out of 542,050 vaccine doses received by the state, about 49 percent had been administered as of Saturday.

According to data provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 78 percent of the state's available Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses have been administered, compared to 28 percent of available Moderna doses.

Community spread of the virus remains high, with about 25 percent of recent tests confirming cases of the coronavirus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,450, which is 2,084 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 376,987, plus 41,388 probable cases

New deaths reported: 60

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,915 confirmed, 632 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,658,300

Hospitalized patients: 2,189

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 24.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 467; Richland, 395; and Spartanburg, 276.

What about tri-county?

On Sunday, Charleston County reported 182 new cases while Berkeley had 66 and Dorchester logged 73.

Two Dorchester County patients died recently after contracting COVID-19, DHEC said Sunday.

Deaths

Sixteen of the 60 deaths that DHEC confirmed Sunday were victims aged 35 to 64. The rest were 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Union counties counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,189 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, 428 were in intensive care and 724 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.