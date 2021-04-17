SC nears 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

South Carolina has confirmed nearly 475,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state.

The confirmed cases make up about 6.7 percent of the 7,141,778 test results that the Palmetto State has processed, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The percent positive has remained low over the past few weeks, sitting at 3.7 percent on April 17.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 616 confirmed, 352 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 474,999 confirmed, 93,259 probable.

Percent positive: 3.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 12 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,208 confirmed, 1,113 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 72 percent.

How S.C. ranks in vaccines

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (90), Richland County (79) and York County (62) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 46 new cases on April 17, while Berkeley had 19 cases and Dorchester had 15 cases.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths was a young adult patient age 18 to 35, and two were age 35 to 64. The rest were age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 522 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 17, 135 were in the ICU and 56 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can walk in to a special mass vaccination site at the Columbia Place Mall in Columbia that opened April 14.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at the site for anyone 16 and older with both walk-in and drive-thru options. No appointment is needed. Doses are coming to the site separate from the rest of South Carolina's federal allocation, with the goal of vaccinating 7,000 people at the site each week.

"There are more opportunities than ever before for getting vaccinated," Kelly, of DHEC, said.